From the mists of apathy comes a man to save Twins fans from the doldrums of a lost season, to give them something to read about and, more important, to watch during games that have felt perfunctory since mid-May.

He is the bringer of rain, starter of fights, crusader against the tyranny of sticky stuff. He is Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson.

Whether or not you like Donaldson, it’s fun to watch a player with nothing to prove — who has been among the best power hitters in baseball for large parts of a career that started in 2012 — say and do whatever he wants. For the past few weeks, that has meant accusing major league pitchers of cheating. On Tuesday night, it meant conspicuously shouting to teammates after hitting a two-run home run off Chicago ace Lucas Giolito.

“Hands not sticky anymore!” he yelled while rubbing together his gloved hands.

Giolito, the winning pitcher in a 7-6 victory for the American League Central leaders, was so angry about it that he told reporters about it during his postgame Zoom call.

“He’s a (vexing) pest,” Giolito said. “If you want to talk (smack), talk (smack) to my face.”

Donaldson was so angry about that, he said before Wednesday night’s game, that he confronted the pitcher in the parking lot outside Guaranteed Rate Field after the game.

“I did say it to his face,” Donaldson said. “We had a talk last night. Let’s just be quite frank with this, he didn’t have much to say.”

The issue, Donaldson insists, is less about him and Giolito than about the state of baseball, specifically pitchers’ not-so-secret use of sticky substances to make their pitches spin faster and move more. Major League Baseball seems to agree, ordering umpires last week to start searching pitchers randomly between innings.

This is what happens when no-hitters — seven thrown (well) before the all-star break — start to become common. With umpires acting as TSA agents, Donaldson contends Giolito has suddenly become easier to hit, his first-inning home run on Tuesday the best proof. The 2017 American League MVP didn’t back off the day after.

“When you look at it, you say, ‘OK, let’s go look at (Giolito’s) numbers. What do the numbers say? And what do we know about the sticky stuff? What does it do? What does it help with?’ ” Donaldson said. “It helps with RPMs. It helps with spin rate. Guess what, Mr. Giolito? Your spin rate is down 200. Your curveball spin rate is down 400 or 500. Your slider is down 200.”

This may or may not be true, but using spin rate as a fight-starting insult is the most interesting use of advanced analytics since maybe ever. And as a way to rile your teammates up for a last run at relevance, well, it’ll do.

Until this week, it was hard to argue the Twins’ decision to sign Donaldson to a four-year, $92 million contract was a good one. He barely played last season — 27 of 60 games of the pandemic-shortened season — and was hitting .241 with five home runs through May this season. But at least he’s showing a pulse.

Donaldson called a players-only meeting before Sunday’s 8-2 victory over Cleveland and has made himself a lightning rod during the biggest series of the season so far in Chicago. The losing bothered him, and after dozens of lifeless Zoom interviews as the Twins rolled over and lost 12 of 17 between May 28-June 15, it was beyond refreshing.

Is Donaldson blaming anyone but himself? He is hitting .274 with seven home runs and 12 RBIs since June 1, but the Twins are 7-13 in those games. Is his crusade against sticky stuff — hours spent in his Bat Cave pouring over the deep stats on, he says, about 150 pitchers since 2017— more about himself than the state of the game? Maybe.

At least he’s doing something. And let’s face it, major league baseball hasn’t disagreed.

“People are looking at me at (as if) I’m making this rule,” Donaldson said Wednesday. “… I didn’t make the rule. I’m just going up there and letting people know this is something that was a problem.”