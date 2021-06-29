DETROIT LAKES -- The wins keep coming for the Bemidji American Legion baseball team, as 9-5 and 7-4 road victories over Detroit Lakes bumped the Centaurs up to 10-1 on the season.

The latter win marks seven in a row for Post 14, and Bemidji is now 3-for-3 in doubleheader sweep opportunities this season.

The biggest moment came in the seventh inning of game two, when Aaron Heger broke a 4-4 tie with an RBI double that scored the eventual winning run. Ty Lundeen later scored on a wild pitch, and Heger scored on Ben Corradi’s sacrifice fly for a big three runs in the frame.

Much like game two ended, game one began with a healthy amount of offense from the Centaurs. Post 14 scored five runs in the second inning, including RBI singles from Isaiah Biehn and Brandon Lussier.

Detroit Lakes came back with the next two runs, but two Bemidji sac flies in the fourth and JD Kondos’ two-run single in the fifth provided a 9-2 lead and a healthy cushion for Kondos to work with on the mound.

Kondos finished with a complete game, allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits. DL threatened with three runs in the sixth, but they never applied serious pressure in the seventh and the Centaurs walked out as 9-5 victors.

Five batters recorded multi-hit efforts for Post 14 in game one: Grant DeClusin, Biehn, Lundeen, Heger and Kondos.

In game two, Bemidji’s early 2-0 lead spiraled into a 4-3 deficit by the end of the fifth. Nevertheless, Biehn produced the tying run by watching ball four -- the fourth walk issued in five batters -- and Heger scored for a 4-4 tie.

That set the stage for the seventh inning fireworks, as three more runs proved to be the pivotal difference for the Centaurs.

Heger went the distance on the mound to pick up the win, allowing four runs (one earned) off seven hits while striking out three.

Post 14 has one more doubleheader on tap before the Fourth of July, as Moorhead will be in town for a 5 p.m. doubleheader at the BSU baseball field.





Bemidji 9, Detroit Lakes 5

BEM 050 220 0 -- 9-12-4

DL 011 003 0 -- 5-6-0

WP: Kondos (CG, 7 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)

LP: Jackson (6 IP, 12 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)





Bemidji 7, Detroit Lakes 4

BEM 200 101 3 -- 7-7-2

DL 010 210 0 -- 4-7-2

WP: Heger (CG, 7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K)

LP: Kulik (1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K)