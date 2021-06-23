BEMIDJI -- Bemidji High School baseball standouts Isaiah Biehn and Aaron Heger were selected to the 2021 Class 3A All-State Team by the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association this week.

The pair of BHS seniors were among 20 players from across the state to be named to the team.

Biehn finished the season 6-2 on the mound with a team-best 0.75 ERA over 47 innings pitched across eight starts and 11 appearances. The highlight of his season was a perfect game in a 10-0, five-inning victory over Alexandria on May 4. Biehn also ranked second on the team with 60 strikeouts.

From the plate, Biehn batted .368 and scored a team-high 24 runs from the leadoff spot. He also totaled 17 RBIs, six doubles, two triples and one home run.

Heger racked up team highs in strikeouts (63) and innings pitched (50) on the mound for BHS. He posted a 6-3 record across nine starts and 11 appearances with a 2.10 ERA.

Offensively, Heger led the Lumberjacks in runs batted in (22) and home runs (4). He batted .308 over 23 games played while compiling 11 runs scored, four doubles and three triples.

Bemidji ended the season at 15-8 and was eliminated from the Section 8-3A Tournament by Rocori earlier this month.