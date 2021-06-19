The Centaurs beat Stillwater 4-3 and Edina 13-6 to begin the Burnsville Snakepit Tournament as well as the 2021 season, their first official action since the 2019 season.

Although the team competed informally last summer, the American Legion season was canceled due to the pandemic. This year, though, Post 14 wasted no time in making the most of its opportunity to play.

In the Stillwater game, Bemidji (2-0) walked out with the win after scoring the decisive run in the seventh. Grant DeClusin knocked a two-out double to left that scored Ben Corradi for the 4-3 edge. Brandon Lussier then escaped a two-on, one-out jam in the bottom of the seventh to earn the save.

Aaron Heger claimed the win on the bump after throwing six-plus innings and allowing three runs (two earned) off five hits. All three of those runs came in the first two innings, but the Centaur bats came through to keep level.

Ty Lundeen hit a two-run single in the second inning for a 2-1 edge. After Stillwater grabbed a 3-2 edge a half inning later, Lussier doubled to left and scored Parker Mistic for a 3-3 deadlock in the third inning.

Nobody broke through again until DeClusin’s game-winning hit for Post 14’s 1-0 start to the season.

Bemidji doubled their win total later in the evening by virtue of an offensive showcase over Edina. The Centaurs scored eight runs in the first inning, all on two outs.

Lussier tripled in the first run, and then DeClusin singled in another. Hunter Brodina picked up an RBI walk, and Will Zellman then cleared the bases on a double for a 6-0 lead. Isaiah Biehn and Parker Mistic then reached on errors that each produced a run.

Post 14 put up four more runs in the third inning and tacked on another in the fourth to hit a baker’s dozen. Although Edina touched up Biehn on the mound a bit, he limited the damage to six runs (four earned) off nine hits in six innings for a comfortable victory.

The Burnsville Snakepit Tournament continues Saturday, June 19, with two more games for Bemidji. The Centaurs face Excelsior #2 at 10:15 a.m. and Burnsville at 2:45 p.m. The playoffs, which are still to be determined, will take place Sunday, June 20.





Bemidji 4, Stillwater 3

BEM 021 000 1 -- 4-8-3

STL 120 000 0 -- 3-7-1

WP: Heger (6+ IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K)

S: Lussier (1)





Bemidji 13, Edina 6

EDI 001 230 0 -- 6-9-3

BEM 804100 X -- 13-11-1

WP: I. Biehn (6 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

LP: Hentger (3 IP, 10 H, 12 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)