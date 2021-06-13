When the Twins began the season on April 1, their Opening Day outfield consisted of Luis Arraez, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler. Lately, the Twins have often been trotting out a pair of highly touted rookies — Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach — along with a rotating cast of center fielders, three of whom have had very little previous experience at the position.

But there’s good news coming: Arraez and Buxton were atop the St. Paul Saints lineup on Saturday night, both participating in rehab assignments, and Kepler is nearing one of his own. Saturday marked the third rehab game for Buxton (hip strain) and second for Arraez (shoulder strain).

“(It’s) pretty good for us as a whole to get those guys back out on the field and see how they’re doing and get through the day today,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We’ll re-evaluate them both tomorrow.”

In Arraez’s own evaluation, everything is feeling good, the pain in his shoulder has subsided and he sounds downright giddy for his return. The utilityman strained his shoulder May 22 trying to steal a base against Cleveland.

“I don’t feel anything yesterday,” Arraez said Saturday before going to St. Paul for the game. “I swing hard yesterday. I throw a couple balls yesterday and my shoulder’s good, so I’m ready to go right now.”

The Twins will make determinations on Arraez and Buxton, in consultation with the two players, after they come out of Saturday’s game. And shortly after they return, the Twins are expecting Kepler back from his hamstring strain.

Kepler had been bothered by his left hamstring for days before aggravating it May 29 to the point where it required an injured list stint. Kepler estimated he shut things down for about three days before resuming activity.

He ran the bases Saturday before the game and felt good while doing it. Baldelli said on Thursday that Kepler might stay back on the road trip and then potentially meet the team on the road. The Twins head to Seattle on Sunday after their game against the Astros.

“(It’s) a little repetitive, but (I’m) making progress so all in all, good,” Kepler said of the rehab process.

Rotation plans

The Twins are also getting ready to welcome back Kenta Maeda, who pitched in a rehab game Wednesday, to their rotation. He is slated to pitch Monday in Seattle.

Randy Dobnak, who had slotted into Maeda’s rotation spot in his absence, is currently dealing with a fingernail issue that affected him in his last start. Baldelli said Dobnak was able to pitch out of the bullpen on Saturday if needed. Dobnak has both started and relieved for the Twins this season, and he’s also pitched for Triple-A St. Paul.

“It takes some time for these things to go from where they’re at back to normal,” Baldelli said. “It may be a bit before he’s completely back to normal, but definitely able.”

With Matt Shoemaker shifting to the bullpen, Baldelli said he would anticipate Bailey Ober making his next start. Ober has made three starts for the Twins, his last coming Friday when he gave up two runs in five innings against Houston.

“I’d like for Bailey to get on a nice routine right now,” Baldelli said. “He’s been throwing the ball very well and he’s been very productive in his starts, so we’re going to tell him to just get ready to go pitch.”



