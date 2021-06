Aaron Heger

Senior, baseball

Aaron Heger was downright dominant on the mound Tuesday. The senior pitcher racked up 17 strikeouts -- yes, 17 -- in just seven innings during a 3-1 road win at Fergus Falls. Heger had at least two strikeouts in six innings, and he had three strikeouts in four innings. Only eight of 27 Fergus Falls batters put the ball in play during Heger’s stellar afternoon, and, perhaps most impressively, Heger only needed 93 pitches to do it all.