When the Twins placed Luis Arraez on the injured list on Wednesday, manager Rocco Baldelli said that perhaps if they had an opportunity to give him four, five, six days of rest, the utilityman might have been able to return after that.

Arraez’s injury now seems more severe than the Twins might have initially anticipated. Arraez injured his right shoulder trying to swipe a bag last Saturday. He stayed in and finished that game and played the next day but ultimately wound up being placed on the injured list days later.

“Luis is going to be out, I would say, at least a couple of weeks,” manager Rocco Baldelli said Saturday. “There’s some sign of a subluxation of the shoulder. … The imaging that we had on (it) showed some signal there, and we need to make sure that we take a step back and make sure that we allow him to heal and rehab this properly.

The timeline for starter Kenta Maeda also “could be a little bit longer than the original timetable that we talked about.” Baldelli had mentioned Maeda might be able to come back near the 10-day mark or around two weeks. Maeda is dealing with a adductor strain and Baldelli has also said Maeda had some mild soreness in the bicep area.

“We’re going to continue to take Kenta slow at this point,” Baldelli said. “I don’t think he’s going to make another appearance out there in the bullpen and then get him out there in a game.”

Stashak reset

The Twins optioned reliever Cody Stashak to Triple-A on Saturday, calling up Juan Minaya in his place and designating Dakota Chalmers for assignment. But Stashak’s time spent in Triple-A, however long that might be, won’t look typical.

Instead, Baldelli said they have “sort of a hybrid reset,” planned for Stashak where all of his outings won’t necessarily come in game action. The Twins also plan to have him throw bullpens as he works to refind the form that made him a valuable piece of their bullpen in the past.

Baldelli said Stashak is “on board with it and completely acknowledges” the need for the reset.

Stashak, who walked just four batters to 42 strikeouts in his first two season (40 innings) in the majors, has struggled with that this season, walking 10 batters in 15 2/3 innings. He’s given up 12 runs and has a 6.89 earned-run average.

“He’s going to go and actually work on a few things in the bullpen, getting to his glove side better and more consistently,” Baldelli said. “That slider of his, it’s a real weapon. It’s just been an inconsistent weapon this year, more so than it has been in the past, so both the physical aspect of syncing up his delivery, but also the mental aspect of really focusing each pitch out there, having a plan and then bringing it out there and executing it.”

2 million

For Josh Donaldson, it was just another run, one that gave the Twins an early lead in the first inning on Saturday. For Major League Baseball history, it was much more than that.

When he touched home on Saturday afternoon, Donaldson etched his name into the MLB history books, scoring the two millionth run in the league’s history. The first run came on April 22, 1876 and was scored by Tim McGinley. Bob Watson scored the one millionth run on May 4, 1975.

“J.D. only does big things, so I’m not surprised to hear that he scored the two millionth run of all time,” Baldelli said.