After winning a season-best four straight games, the Twins came back to Earth on Friday.

Royals left-hander Kris Bubic settled down after a shaky first inning and held the Twins to four hits as Kansas City ended Minnesota’s four-game winning streak with a 8-3 victory Friday at Target Field.

Making his 13th major league start, Bubic walked two and was tagged for a double by Nelson Cruz in the first inning but hung around for his first victory in three starts this season.

Bubic (1-0) gave up only three more hits after the first inning, one a solo home run to Mitch Garver with two out in the fourth inning, and didn’t walk another batter to outduel Twins right-hander Randy Dobnak. He struck out five.

Dobnak (1-4) was solid through six, taking a 3-1 lead into the seventh inning. But he loaded the bases on three straight singles without getting an out, and reliever Cody Stashak allowed all three to score, two on a double by Whit Merrifield, plus two additional runs as the Royals took an 8-1 lead.

Carlos Santana added two RBIs, and Savador Perez and Adalberto Mondesi each drove in a run as the Royals snapped a two-game losing skid.

Dobnak (1-4) was charged with six earned runs on nine hits and a walk. He struck out five.

Tyler Zuber relieved Bubic after the Royals’ five-run seventh inning, getting Miguel Sano on a popup to first before walking Jorge Polanco, Rob Refsnyder and Andrelton Simmons to load the bases.

Trevor Larnach, pinch-hitting for leadoff hitter Kyle Garlick, followed with a long single off the wall in right off reliever Kyle Zimmer to make it 8-2 and keep the bases loaded for Josh Donaldson. Donaldson came within feet of hitting a grand slam, pulling a liner just left of the left-field foul pole, before striking out swinging.

With Nelson Cruz at the plate, Refsnyder scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-3, but Cruz grounded to third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez to end the inning.

The paid attendance of 14,260 was the largest at Target Field this season.