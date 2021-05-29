Rocco Baldelli acknowledges he’s not an expert on pitching. He was an outfielder when he played, and he’s the Twins’ manager now. So, he doesn’t know the details on how some pitchers are doctoring baseballs.

Still, he knows enough to be convinced that it’s an issue Major League Baseball should be addressing, something that came to light for most on Wednesday when umpire Joe West made St. Louis Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos change his hat in the seventh inning of a 4-0 victory over the White Sox in Chicago.

“The effect that some of these things have, apparently it’s monumental, and apparently it changes the game in a big, big way,” Baldelli said Friday before the Twins opened a three-game series against Kansas City at Target Field.

According to the MLB rule book, “No player is permitted to intentionally damage, deface or discolor the baseball by rubbing it with any type of foreign item or substance, including dirt or saliva.” The penalty is ejection and an automatic 10-game suspension.

But pitchers have long been allowed to use rosin to help them get a better grip on the ball; before COVID, there was a rosin bag on every mound. But pitchers using substances such as sunscreen has long been what Cardinals manager Mike Schildt called “baseball’s dirty little secret.”

Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson chimed in on Twitter on Wednesday, writing, “I have an entire catalog of video of these guys cheating it’s coming out.”

According to the Washington Post, MLB told its 30 clubs the league would be monitoring the use of substances on baseballs this season, an effort that includes collecting balls for analysis and, apparently as we saw Wednesday, confiscating pitchers’ hats.

Baldelli took pains to make clear that policing pitchers has been MLB’s job, not that of teams. Asked if the Twins have been, say, sending video to the league. “We have to go out there and play every day, compete and also not make excuses or be paranoid anyway when we take the field,” he said. “This is not a conversation the vast majority of the time.”

Baldelli said most people in baseball, including players, have no issue with pitchers using sweat, rosin, dirt or sweat to get a grip on the ball, calling it “part of the game and probably necessary for our game to be played the right way.”

“What goes on beyond that,” he said, “is the part that has caused all of the discussion, and rightfully so.”

Asked what those substances might be, Baldelli said, “I honestly could not tell you what it is. It’s some concoction that is better than rosin and sunscreen. That’s really probably the best way to describe it.”

Kepler sits

Max Kepler was out of the lineup on Friday for a variety of reasons, Baldelli said, one of which is a hamstring injury. With Byron Buxton (hip) out, Kepler needs to be able to play center field, and he can’t right now.

Before Friday, Kepler had started five of the previous six games and hit .286 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five runs batted in. But Baldelli acknowledged the team is thinking about whether giving him “a break and just letting this thing heal is maybe the right thing to do.”

“We think we can get him back or at least give him a shot to get back to where we need him to be by playing him selectively,” the manager added. “We’ve talked about this.”

Briefly

The Twins had hoped Buxton would be ready for a rehab stint with the St. Paul Saints during a road trip to Des Moines this week, but the center fielder isn’t ready, Baldelli said. Buxton has missed the team’s past 20 games. “He’s still in a place where he’s recovering and still getting to the point where he’s getting back to 100 percent before we push him,” Baldelli said.