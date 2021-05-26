MINNEAPOLIS -- Over the course of the past week, four key lineup staples for the Minnesota Twins have been sidelined with lingering injuries. Three — Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz — played on Wednesday, May 26. The fourth, Luis Arraez, was placed on the injured list before the noon game against the Baltimore Orioles, paving the way for Michael Pineda’s return from the IL.

Arraez suffered a right shoulder strain on a slide into second base in Cleveland this past weekend. He stayed in and played the rest of that game but has been out of the lineup since that point. The move is retroactive to Monday.

“I really don’t think we could get around this with Luis right now,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “If he was really the only guy banged up and we could give him four, five, six days maybe, I think there was a chance, but that’s kind of speculating.”

Baldelli said Arraez is feeling discomfort not just when swinging but also when throwing to the point where the injury became too challenging to work around. Now, the Twins will use the time to let him rest, reassess him and continue to treat his injury.

“The pain level where he was at when he was playing was not minor,” Baldelli said. “He was hurt. Every swing he took, I think he was hurting on every swing. You can’t go forward like that. We’ve got to let him heal and get him looked at and get him treated.”

Buxton update

On Monday, Baldelli suggested Byron Buxton, who has been out with a Grade 2 hip strain, might have been able to head out on a rehab assignment “towards the end of the week” as long as his running progression was to “continue on the path it’s been on.”

Wednesday, Baldelli said it was unlikely that the center fielder would be ready to be sent out on a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul this weekend, since he’s still having trouble decelerating when running.

“The decelerating has been more of a challenge for him than the acceleration,” Baldelli said. “We need to get to a point where there’s no issue, no pain, no lingering effects even after the workouts before we let Buck go out there and take the field.”

Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said nothing that has happened recently with Buxton is “terribly unexpected,” and that in talking to team doctors and trainers they’ve learned that “this is one path of expectation with this kind of injury.”

And as for a timeline to return, that’s still to be determined.

I know we talked about next week as a possibility. Is it a possibility? Maybe,” Baldelli said. “Is it a possibility that he’s still going to need another couple of weeks? I think that’s also a possibility.”

Hot radar

Pitcher Jhoan Duran, one of the Twins’ top pitching prospects, garnered plenty of excitement during his first Triple-A start on Saturday when he touched 103 miles per hour on the CHS Field radar last week.

That radar “might be a little hot, to say the least,” Falvey said. Duran gave up one run in three innings during his first start. He’ll make his second start for the Saints on Thursday.

“Quite frankly, I don’t think I want to see those numbers right now, if I’m being honest,” Falvey said. “Jhoan’s got really good stuff. He has a really good fastball. He’s always had a good arm. Him touching 100 is not crazy to hear during the course of the season. But … maybe it’s a little hot on the board these days.”

Briefly

Pitcher Edwar Colina, who has been on the injured list all season, underwent an arthroscopic debridement of his posterior elbow on Wednesday, Falvey said. Falvey said the procedure will shut Colina down for “at least a couple more months” before he returns to throwing. … After an off day on Thursday, the Twins will send Randy Dobnak, J.A. Happ and Matt Shoemaker to the mound for this weekend’s series against Kansas City. … Reliever Shaun Anderson (left quad strain) will begin a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Saints on Friday after reporting no issues during his bullpen throwing session on Wednesday.



