MINNEAPOLIS -- It started with a sweep. It ended with a sweep. And in between, there was a little bit of everything.

The Twins’ grueling stretch of 17 games in 16 days ended Wednesday afternoon at Target Field with a 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles, the home team capping off its first sweep of the season and its fourth straight win.

It began with uninspiring play against the White Sox in Chicago, dropping the Twins 10 games back in the American League Central division. A series against Oakland saw a bit more punch, and some more life from Miguel Sano’s bat — the same one that helped propel the Twins to victory on Wednesday with a three-run homer in the sixth inning.

There were injuries, injuries and more injuries, keeping the training staff plenty busy and making it difficult at times for manager Rocco Baldelli to field a lineup of healthy players. Kenta Maeda and Luis Arraez were among the key players to land on the injured list, and Wednesday’s starter Michael Pineda, who threw a tidy six innings and allowed just a solo home run to Trey Mancini in his outing, went to the IL and came back all in the span of the stretch of time.

And there was an unenviable travel schedule, which included a trip to Anaheim, Calif. for a day to play a doubleheader before heading east to Cleveland on a redeye.

But the Twins capped it all off with better play, play more representative of the team they thought they would be when they began the season. The sweep of Baltimore (17-32) leads the Twins (20-29) into a well-deserved off day, victors in six out of their last seven games.

“Once you get off to the start we’ve gotten off to, or had gotten off to prior to this more recent run of play and a little bit better baseball, you set yourself back. You know that. You’ve dug yourself a hole,” president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. “We know we need to punch above our weight for a period of time to get back to where we need to be. There’s no running from that.”



