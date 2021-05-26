Polanco, who appeared briefly near the end of Monday night’s game has been dealing with ankle soreness while Kepler, who served as the Twins’ designated hitter on Tuesday, has been bothered by a tight hamstring.

The starting lineup Tuesday was still without designated hitter Nelson Cruz and utilityman Luis Arraez, both nursing injuries of their own.

Cruz pinch hit during Monday’s game, coming to the plate twice during the eighth inning, but he hasn’t started in a game since Thursday, the day he was hit on the wrist with a pitch in Anaheim, Calif.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Cruz was still having trouble swinging, feeling pain on his follow through.

“I think we can get him to the point where he can go out there and hit, but when he’s wincing and when he’s moving his hand around, you can tell,” Baldelli said. “He’s not 25 years old anymore. We know that. It’s not something that I think getting him out there for four, five, six at-bats over the course of a full game, I don’t think that’s going to get him where he needs to be.”

Arraez, who hurt his shoulder on a slide on Sunday in Cleveland, was also out of the lineup for the second straight game. Arraez stayed in the game on Sunday after the injury, but looked uncomfortable swinging.

“You look at the second base spot on the field and you go ‘Who’s able to go out there and play?’” Baldelli said. “Polo’s that guy right now for sure, and we’ll have to see how Luis is doing, especially with the outfield situation with Luis. Luis going and maybe diving after a ball going full speed in the outfield, that might be something that we want to try to avoid at this point.”

The Twins have been carrying a five-man bench and just 12 pitchers as of late to account for all the injuries that have piled up. That’ll likely change as soon as Wednesday when the Twins activate Michael Pineda from the injured list. Pineda is scheduled to start in the series finale against the Orioles.

“We’ve certainly needed the extra personnel, but I do think carrying five guys on the bench is probably more than you’d prefer, especially in a year like this where you know eventually we’re going to have to protect some guys and have to make up some innings in one way, shape or form,” Baldelli said.

Hawkins to manage

Twins special assistant and Bally Sports North analyst LaTroy Hawkins was tabbed to manage the American League’s team in the upcoming Futures Game.

The game will take place on July 11, the Sunday before the All-Star Game, at Coors Field in Denver. The former Twins pitcher had two separate stints with the Rockies during his playing career.

“It’s the relationships and the way he connects with all of our people here, staff, players, everyone that makes him so special,” Baldelli said. “And he’s going to bring that to this event. This is a special moment for all the players and all the staff members that are a part of the Futures Game and having him leading the way over there is going to make it all the more special for each one of those guys.”

Briefly

The Twins paid tribute to George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his death with a moment of silence as part of a pregame ceremony that also featured team employees standing on the warning track wearing “End Racism,” shirts and holding a black ribbon as a symbol of solidarity.