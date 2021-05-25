BEMIDJI -- Hayden Hommes sure made the most of the first pitch he saw all season.

The Bemidji High School senior, making his first appearance of the year for the Lumberjacks baseball team on Monday, dumped a pinch-hit RBI single into left and earned a hearty ovation from the BHS faithful.

“All year, (my role) is just working as hard as I can so that whenever I get my name called, I’m 100% ready to go,” Hommes said. “And today I was. It was awesome.”

Hommes’ single was the epitome of a quintessential Senior Day celebration. Not only did Bemidji beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 14-4 at the BSU baseball field, but that margin also afforded the Jacks’ bench players a prominent moment in the spotlight.

“Guys like Hayden, they’ve been working hard all year,” BHS head coach Mike Fogelson said. “Hommes, (Aiden) Spaeth, (Aaron) Hoefer, Colt (Uhlenhopp), a lot of guys who have been ultimate team guys all season. It’s fun to see them contribute.”

Bemidji (13-6) infused 14 batters into the lineup on Monday, and four of the five non-starters reached base for a moment that maybe meant a little more in their regular season home finale.

“Like I said, they’re ultimate team guys,” Fogelson said. “It’s fun to watch them get a shot and produce. They’re great kids and part of a great senior class. It’s awesome.”

From the start, Bemidji’s bats were active all throughout the lineup. JD Kondos bunted in Isaiah Biehn in the first inning, and the bottom of the order pioneered three more runs in the second. Ethan Biehn clocked a deep RBI single to the wall, and Ben Corradi later brought in another run as part of the 4-0 head start.

The offense doubled the difference an inning later, too. Josh Nyberg rocketed a two-run double down the left-field line, and then Isaiah Biehn and Corradi cracked back-to-back RBI singles to go up 8-0.

“It’s good to see the bats hitting today. A lot of balls flying around,” Fogelson said. “Obviously, it always starts on the mound and with the defense, and that was all good today, but it’s fun to see those 14 runs on the board. It’s a breath of fresh air for us.”

Dan Dingmann lofted a solo home run with two outs in the fourth inning, good for the Storm’s first hit, but Biehn was otherwise stout through five frames. He finished with eight strikeouts, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks throughout 5 2/3 innings.

BHS certainly wasn’t done at the dish, though.

Hommes pinch-hit in the bottom of the fifth, and with runners on the corners, he turned on the first pitch he saw for a liner that scored Spaeth.

“Nerves were crazy. It’s just trying to be calm,” Hommes said. “Then get up there and try to think, ‘Just me and the pitcher.’ Then see the pitch, rip it and get to first. … Ultimately, all that hard work paid off. It was awesome.”

Brandon Lussier also roped an RBI single in the fifth and then launched a deep sacrifice fly in the sixth inning for the mercy rule walk-off.

The Lumberjacks’ third straight win inches them closer to a likely No. 2 seed in the Section 8-3A Tournament. Bemidji will close the regular season at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Fergus Falls, with the playoff field being determined Saturday, May 29.

“We’re going to be one of the higher seeds in the section, and I think the section’s wide open,” Fogelson said. “Our goal is to be playing our best baseball starting in sections, and I think today was a really good sign for that.”

“I think we have ourselves pretty primed right now,” Hommes added. “We’re firing on all cylinders. Our pitching has been phenomenal all year, and today we really got our bats going again. I think we’re setting ourselves up really well.”





Bemidji 14, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4

SRR 000 103 -- 4-5-4

BHS 134 024 -- 14-11-2

WP: I. Biehn (5.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 K)

LP: Harren (2+ IP, 5 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 1 K)