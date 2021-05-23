When Josh Donaldson was injured during his first at-bat of the 2021 regular season, just minutes after the season had started, perhaps it was a sign of things to come for the Twins.

Less than two months into the season, 11 players who began the year on the 26-man roster have already landed on the injured list — some for COVID-19 reasons, most for injuries — the latest being Kenta Maeda, who was placed on the 10-day IL on Sunday morning with a right adductor strain.

That number doesn’t even include guys like Alex Kirilloff, one of five who started the year in Triple-A who required an injured list stint at the major league level at some point this season, Edwar Colina, who started the year on the IL, or guys like Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz, who haven’t needed to go on the injured list but are currently nursing injuries that have kept them off the field.

Maeda joins rotation-mate Michael Pineda, center fielder Byron Buxton and outfielder Jake Cave, among others, on the IL.

“It does feel like there’s more guys on our roster that are significantly banged up than not right now,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “There will be days where two, three, four guys, they’re not doing great but they’re good enough to play. And it’s been like that in previous years, too, but it does feel like right now it’s fairly significant.”

The move to place Maeda on the injured list came after the Twins had to pull him early from his start on Saturday after just 73 pitches. Maeda was also dealing with the discomfort in his start before that.

The starter has dealt with similar issues in the past and pitched through it, but Maeda mentioned being creative to figure out “how to pitch with pain-free mechanics,” which is not what the Twins want.

“His stuff is down a little bit, his velo yesterday it was 87 (miles per hour), 88 at times, up to probably 90. But the velocity’s down, and he even mentioned he had to come up with some, a few adjustments with this split,” Baldelli said. “They seemed like good adjustments yesterday, but he was doing a few different things, some very minor things, but things he was doing to compensate. We don’t want him compensating. We want him to be able to go out there and pitch.”

In his place, the Twins will line up Randy Dobnak, who made his first start of the season for the Twins on Friday and threw six scoreless innings. They’ll also be getting Pineda, who is on the IL after an abscess removal, back shortly. Pineda is listed as Wednesday’s probable pitcher.

As the corresponding move, the Twins called up infielder Nick Gordon, adding depth to a bench that is currently thin with both Polanco and Cruz ailing.

Cruz, who was hit by a pitch on Thursday, has not played since. Baldelli said he was able to swing on Sunday, though he is still experiencing pain. Polanco has also been out since Thursday, dealing with right ankle pain. Polanco, who has had that ankle surgically repaired twice, received a cortisone injection on Saturday, Baldelli said, and has not been taking part in baseball activities.

The rash of injuries is something that has been seen and felt across the game after last year’s shortened season.

“I think guys’ bodies are reacting differently across baseball right now to what’s going on,” Baldelli said. “And I think we’re going to see more of what we’ve experienced this year, with us and across baseball. I think it’s probably going to be part of it. I don’t foresee the injuries curtailing or especially not spiking downward.”

Briefly

The Twins’ next 13 games will come against the same two teams — Baltimore and Kansas City — beginning on Monday. … Matt Shoemaker, José Berríos and Pineda are scheduled to start against the Orioles. … The Twins and Cub Pharmacy have partnered to offer vaccinations at Target Field during the series against the Orioles. Those who choose to get vaccinated will receive a voucher to a future Twins home game.