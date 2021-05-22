Alex Kirilloff has avoided wrist surgery thus far but it’s not off the table quite yet. The rookie outfielder was recalled by the Twins on Friday and in the lineup against the Indians in Cleveland because his sprained right wrist is relatively pain free, though not fixed.

“It feels good enough to play now, and I’m happy with that,” Kirilloff said before Tuesday’s 6:10 p.m. first pitch at Progressive Field. “We’ll continue to see how it feels and keep a close eye on it.”

When Kirilloff was placed on the 10-day injured list May 6, the Twins stressed that his rehab would be more about making him comfortable than correcting any sort of issue. If that didn’t work, manager Rocco Baldelli said at the time, surgery might be required.

Kirilloff missed 16 games but played twice in St. Paul this week, going 3 for 6 with two home runs and three RBIs in games on Wednesday and Thursday.

“This was the plan for him, to go out there for two days as long as he felt good,” Baldelli said. “It wasn’t about, ‘Hey, he’s swinging the bat really good, so we’ll get him back faster.’ This was exactly what was lined up for him, and it played out well.”

The potential for surgery, Kirilloff said, has “kind of always been in the back of my mind but, like I said, I’m just kind of taking it day by day.” For now, he estimated, he’s taking an extra half hour a day to get his right wrist ready for games, then getting it treated after games.

He said he is not wearing any sort of device on the wrist and has not altered his swing.

“I just tried not to think about it, in all honesty,” he said. “I wanted to keep the same approach and not really change much, and I was able to do that.”

Cruz scratched

Kirilloff was penciled into the cleanup spot Friday after designated hitter Nelson Cruz was scratched from the lineup because of a sore left wrist. Cruz was hit by a pitch in the opener of a doubleheader Thursday at Anaheim, a 7-1 loss, and missed the nightcap, a 6-3 win.

Dobnak in 'starter mode'

Right-handed pitcher Randy Dobnak, who signed a contract extension worth a guaranteed $9.25 million through 2023, was recalled from St. Paul to start Friday night.

Dobnak, 26, struggled coming out of the Twins bullpen — he is 0-3 with one save and an 8.16 earned-run average in seven appearances entering Friday’s game — but settled down as a starter for the Saints, going 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA, six walks and 11 strikeouts.

“The most important thing for him was getting stretched out and getting back to being a starter,” Baldelli said. “He was able to take advantage of that and get everything from his body to his arm and everything in between where he wants it and truly stretch him out. That’s where he needs to be, and that’s where we’re going to need him going forward one way or the other.”

Twins starters are a combined 12-15 with a 4.68 ERA this season, 23rd among 30 MLB teams.

“We’ve got to find a way to keep him stretched out and in starter-mode,” Baldelli said.

Briefly

Center fielder Byron Buxton, out since May 7 with a right hip strain, “hasn’t started sprinting yet,” Baldelli said. “He’s getting his leg where it needs to be before he can ramp up, and that process has started.” When he’s 100 percent, the manager said, Buxton could make a rehab appearance with the Saints in St. Paul. … To make room on the 26-man roster, the Twins optioned right-handed pitcher Bailey Ober and catcher Ben Rortvedt to St. Paul. … The Twins promoted right-hander Rob Whalen from Double-A Wichita to St. Paul on Friday. It’s the veteran’s third stint at the Class AAA level.