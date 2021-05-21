Ellinghuysen completed his sixth season as a BSU assistant coach in 2021.

Dill announced Thursday that longtime head coach Tim Bellew is leaving his post and will move into an administrative role within the athletic department.

Ellinghuysen coached at Bemidji State from 2014-16 before spending the next two seasons at Southwest Minnesota State. The St. Charles native returned to BSU in 2019 and has spent the last three seasons as the team’s top assistant coach.

“More than anything, I’m very appreciative of Tracy Dill for hiring me as the next head coach at BSU,” Ellinghuysen said in a release. “I’m excited to get going with our guys. I think we have a great group and believe that our team is not too far away from being really competitive within the conference.

"Again, thank you to Tracy (Dill) and Tim Bellew for helping me along the way, as well as Paul Blanchard at Southwest Minnesota State University. Coach Bellew and Coach Blanchard are my mentors who have helped me greatly. Everything they’ve done is much appreciated.”

Ellinghuysen graduated from Bemidji State in 2013 after playing four seasons for the Beavers. He was a four-year starter at third base from 2010-13 and served as team captain his junior and senior seasons. For his career, Ellinghuysen batted .283 with 100 hits, 58 RBIs and 30 runs scored.