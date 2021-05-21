Minnesota Twins reliever Tyler Duffey and manager Rocco Baldelli watched from afar during the second game of the Twins’ doubleheader against Anaheim, serving out suspensions for their actions on Tuesday.

Duffey received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine after throwing behind White Sox designated hitter Yermín Mercedes on Tuesday night. Duffey elected to appeal his suspension, which was reduced to two games.

He pitched during the first game of the doubleheader, giving up three runs, and began serving the suspension during the nightcap. He will also miss the Twins’ series opener in Cleveland on Friday.

Baldelli received a one-game suspension, which he served during the second game against the Angels.

Both Duffey and Baldelli were tossed on Tuesday, their ejections following a daylong discourse on baseball’s unwritten rules after Mercedes swung at a 3-0 pitch in the ninth inning against Willians Astudillo with the White Sox up by 11 runs.

Baldelli said before Tuesday’s game that they had been “surprised” to see Mercedes swinging in that situation, and White Sox manager Tony La Russa expressed his own unhappiness with it.

“(The umpires) made a decision that, obviously, if they threw him out of the game, they made the decision that they thought it was intentional on Duff’s end,” Baldelli said after the game. “We were due to pitch Yermín, who’s been very good against us, in and crowd him some too. That’s the way it played out. They threw him out of the game, and we have to live with that, but it doesn’t mean we have to be happy about it.”

Major league coach Bill Evers served as the manager in Baldelli’s place on Thursday night. Evers has a lengthy history as a manager in the minor leagues but Thursday was just his third game in the majors managing from start to finish. The last two came when he was the bench coach of the Rays.

The manager of the Rays that year? Joe Maddon, who Evers managed against on Thursday.

Buxton update

Twins president Dave St. Peter suggested on the WCCO on Thursday morning that center fielder Byron Buxton could be out on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Saints by this weekend.

While Baldelli did not offer up a firm timetable of his own, his assessment seemed to indicate Buxton wouldn’t be returning to the field quite so imminently.

“He’s started to move around. Exactly what all of those movements are, those are going to change on a day-to-day basis, so he still has some work to do and some time before ramping up to sprinting,” Baldelli said.

Buxton, who strained his hip two weeks ago, is more on “the light side of things,” as far as his running progression is going, Baldelli said.

“Byron Buxton plays a different kind of ballgame and when he’s taking the field, he needs to be himself, he needs to patrol center field, he needs to be able to go steal a base and do things like that and so with a guy like that and a muscle injury, he’s a guy that you really have to be sure that he’s ready to go when he comes back.”

Briefly

The Twins will send Randy Dobnak, Kenta Maeda and J.A. Happ to the mound to face Cleveland. Dobnak was 0-3 with an 8.16 earned-run average before being sent down to Triple-A St. Paul. The Twins will need to make a corresponding move before Friday’s game to add Dobnak to the roster.