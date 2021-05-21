For millions and millions of people each year, a trip to Anaheim, Calif. means a trip to The Happiest Place on Earth, a place where magic is made and dreams come true.

The Minnesota Twins weren’t quite as excited as Disneyland-goers to be taking quick trip to Anaheim — one they had to make after multiple positive COVID-19 tests forced the postponement of the final two games of their series last month — but they were able to leave on a positive note nonetheless.

Wedged on a scheduled off day in between a series at home against the White Sox and a series in Cleveland beginning on Friday, the Twins’ return trip to Anaheim yielded mixed results as they split a Thursday doubleheader, dropping the first seven-inning game 7-1 before bouncing back to win the second one 6-3.

José Berríos and Miguel Sanó helped lead the Twins to victory in the second game with Berríos holding the Angels to just three runs on three hits in his five-inning outing and Sanó providing an instant boost in the first inning with a grand slam, his fifth home run in his past six games.

Berríos seemingly got better as the game wore on, retiring the last 11 batters he faced before acting manager Bill Evers, filling in in place of Rocco Baldelli, who was serving a one-game suspension, pulled him for lefty Taylor Rogers. Rogers and Hansel Robles, the Angels’ one-time closer, each pitched scoreless innings in the win and rookie Trevor Larnach helped provide a cushion, slugging his first career home run in the top of the seventh inning. Mitch Garver also hit a home run in the win.

The first game of the doubleheader wasn’t quite as tidy. Lewis Thorpe, serving as the Twins’ 27th man for the doubleheader, pitched slightly better than the numbers would have suggested, as the defense behind him faltered. Thorpe gave up a solo home run to Phil Gosselin in the first inning and was tagged for three more runs — all unearned — in the second.

One of those runs reached on a Josh Donaldson error, which loaded the bases. After Thorpe got the second out of the inning, it was Gosselin again who got to Thorpe, this time with a bases-clearing double on a ball that Luis Arraez initially broke in the wrong direction on.

“In the first inning, you could tell they were trying to be aggressive, and then I tried to throw off-speed to try and throw them off the fastball,” Thorpe said. “But they were just figuring out ways.”

The Twins, against Angels pitching, couldn’t figure out ways.

They scored their only run on a Rob Refsnyder sacrifice fly in the second inning and did not have a hit after the second inning and 18 of the last 19 batters were sent down in order. The only one to reach was Nelson Cruz, who was hit by a pitch. Cruz did not play in the second game and is day-to-day with a left wrist contusion.

Cruz’s wrist wasn’t the only injury issue to pop up for the Twins on their quick road trip as Jorge Polanco left the second game with right ankle soreness and is also day-to-day. Polanco has had surgery on that ankle twice in the past two offseasons.