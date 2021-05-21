ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji High School baseball team squeaked past St. Cloud Tech on Thursday, winning by a narrow 1-0 margin on the road.

Brandon Lussier threw six shutout innings for BHS (12-6), surrendering just three hits and only allowing three runners to reach scoring position.

The biggest drama came in the fifth inning, when the Tigers (6-12) put runners on second and third with two outs. Nevertheless, Lussier fielded a ball back his way and quashed the threat with a 1-3 putout to end the inning.

Isaiah Biehn was responsible for driving in the lone run of the game. After Ethan Biehn led off the third inning with a single and advanced to second on an error, Isaiah Biehn drove him in with a go-ahead double to center.

Josh Nyberg toed the rubber for the seventh inning, inducing a 1-4-3 double play to make up for a leadoff walk and then forcing a game-ending groundout.

Ethan Biehn finished 2-for-3 at the plate, while Isaiah Biehn and Lussier were also on base twice.

The Lumberjacks are back on the diamond at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, for a game against Sauk Rapids-Rice at the BSU baseball field, their last home game of the regular season.





Bemidji 1, St. Cloud Tech 0

BHS 001 000 0 -- 1-5-0

SCT 000 000 0 -- 0-3-1

WP: Lussier (6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 6 K)

LP: Kilamonowski (CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

S: Nyberg (1)