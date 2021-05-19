Twins starting pitcher Michael Pineda landed on the injured list Wednesday after having an abscess removed earlier this week that required stitches. While his condition did not worsen, Pineda needed a couple of extra days and the Twins needed the roster spot ahead of a doubleheader in California on Thursday and in the midst of a 17-game stretch in 16 days.

“It doesn’t really mean he’s feeling any different,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It just means he may need a couple of extra days, and truthfully I think we may need a roster spot because of that as well.”

That roster spot will go to 29-year-old right-handed pitcher Luke Farrell, whose contract the Twins selected Wednesday. Farrell was briefly with the Twins earlier this season, joining the team in April when it put three players on the COVID-19 injured list.

He threw one scoreless inning for the Twins on April 20 before returning to St. Paul, where he has posted a 1.93 earned-run average in three games this season.

While one starter is landing on the injured list, the Twins will be able to avoid that fate with another. Kenta Maeda, who went out and played catch on Tuesday, has progressed to the point where the Twins are penciling him in to pitch this weekend, either on Friday or Saturday, Baldelli said.

Maeda has been dealing with groin tightness, something he has pitched through in the past.

“(Pitching coach) Wes (Johnson) really liked the way he threw the ball yesterday, so I think we’re in a good spot with him,” Baldelli said.

Kirilloff rehabs in St. Paul

Rookie Alex Kirilloff began a rehab assignment Wednesday in St. Paul, serving as the Saints’ designated hitter, a big step as he tries to work his way back from a sprained wrist.

The plan for Kirilloff is to play in the outfield on Thursday for the Saints, provided everything went well on Wednesday.

“I think he’s pretty confident in the way he’s feeling right now,” Baldelli said. “… On top of everything else, it’ll probably be good for AK to get a few at-bats anyway, see some pitching and test that wrist out at the same time.”

If he gets through the next couple of days in a good spot, Kirilloff has a chance to rejoin the Twins soon, potentially even for the weekend series in Cleveland, Baldelli said.

Quick trip

The Twins will send Lewis Thorpe and José Berríos to the mound against the Angels in California on Thursday. Thorpe will serve as the team’s 27th man for the doubleheader.

The two games are being made up on Thursday after positive COVID-19 cases in the Twins’ clubhouse forced their postponement in mid-April. It also means the Twins will be playing in three different time zones (Central, Pacific and Eastern) in as many days as they travel straight to Cleveland after California.

Briefly

The Twins will honor Justin Morneau, who was set to be inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame last year, on Sept. 25 as part of Hall of Fame weekend. The Twins announced their promotional schedule Wednesday, beginning with June-a-Palooza, a month full of giveaways. A full promotional schedule can be found on the team’s official website.