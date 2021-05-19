Fresh off one of their most exciting wins of the season, a walk-off thriller in which the Minnesota Twins clawed their way back from a four-run deficit, the Twins turned in one of their quietest losses on Wednesday.

White Sox ace Lucas Giolito mowed down Twins hitters for eight innings — all but Nelson Cruz, that is — for a 2-1 victory that pushed the Twins past the quarter point of the season 13 games under .500. The Twins went quickly, losing in just 2 hours, 35 minutes.

This wasn’t how this was supposed to be. A team that was picked by many to be American League Central favorites — or at least right up there —after winning the division the past two seasons, the Twins (14-27) entered the day with an 8.7 percent chance to make the playoffs, per FanGraphs.

The Twins know they have dug themselves into a hole, now 11.5 games back of the division-leading White Sox (26-16). In order to climb out of it, they must first stop digging. The team hasn’t been able to put together sustained periods of winning play, but they’ve walked away encouraged in the past couple of days.

“We were so close today. One of those things where win the game today after yesterday, sky is the limit, momentum builds. That’s how you go on a run. Even today, overall, pretty good game. We just didn’t win it,” starter Matt Shoemaker said. “We’ve just got to do the next one tomorrow and start that momentum. We know momentum is big, winning is contagious. As a team, we’re so close to being really good. We’re right there.”

The Twins have strung together two straight wins just once in the month of May. A recent rash of injuries has done nothing to help that.

But the Twins gave themselves a chance to win on Wednesday with one of Shoemaker’s best outings of the season and scoreless innings from Alexander Colomé, Caleb Thielbar and Jorge Alcala. The bullpen, whose issues have been a particular point of focus during the first part of the season, has now turned in eight consecutive scoreless innings.

“If we’re sitting there, at the end of the game, we have a chance to win the game, we’ll take that,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We want to be up. We prefer to be up. But anytime you have a chance to win late in the game, you’re giving yourselves a chance.”

On Wednesday, the Twins managed just two hits off Giolito, who got 13 whiffs on his changeup. Both Twins hits came off the bat of Cruz, whose solo home run to center in the third inning was the team’s last hit of the game.

Cruz’s teammates went a combined 0-for-22 with 11 strikeouts against Giolito, drawing three walks to lead off innings but unable to do anything to push those runs home.

“This isn’t a new weapon that he has, but it’s a true weapon,” Baldelli said of Giolito’s changeup. “…He was throwing it in 2-0 counts and really doing anything he wanted with it, and when he has that ability, he’s tough.”

Shoemaker kept it close against Giolito, turning in a six-inning, two-run effort. He gave up a run in the fifth when Adam Eaton beat out an infield single with two outs, allowing Leury García to score the game-tying run, and a García RBI single the next inning to put the White Sox on top.

But he otherwise kept it close. And as the Twins reach the quarter mark of the season, they, too, think they’re much closer to where they want to be.

“We’ve been playing better baseball even if it doesn’t show on the wins and losses. It feels like even the pitchers, you know, the bullpen is doing a really good job. Starters like today. Shoemaker threw the ball remarkable,” Cruz said. “Unfortunately, we had another great pitcher on the mound, but it shows life. We’re really getting going with the stuff. As a team, you want to see good at-bats, coming from behind, battling, and hopefully this road trip, we can get it done.”