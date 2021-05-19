Michael Pineda was scratched from his start on Tuesday, becoming the latest in a long line of Minnesota Twins dealing with ailments that have kept them off the field. In his place, the Twins called up rookie Bailey Ober, who made his major league debut on Tuesday against the White Sox.

Pineda underwent a minor procedure to remove an abscess in his inner thigh. Manager Rocco Baldelli said he would have to rest for another day or two before beginning to throw again, likely on Thursday.

“This is just one of those types of things that pops up and I’m hoping to talk about it more as an inconvenience than anything else,” Baldelli said. “He’s a little uncomfortable right now and rightfully so, but it’s something I think we can definitely work through.”

Baldelli said he was unsure at this point whether Pineda would require an injured list stint, and the Twins’ upcoming rotation this week remains in flux. The Twins will send Matt Shoemaker to the mound in Wednesday’s series finale, but have not yet announced probables for their doubleheader against the Angels on Thursday.

José Berríos is likely to start one of those games, and Baldelli said they were going to “most likely add someone to come in and make one of those starts.”

The Twins’ upcoming plans also hinge upon the health of Kenta Maeda, who played catch on the field pregame on Tuesday but did not throw a bullpen. Maeda, who has been dealing with groin tightness, was playing catch while Baldelli was fulfilling media obligations so he did not have a pregame update on how the pitcher was feeling physically.

“Some of what we’re going to do with Kenta is going to be related to how he feels physically but also knowing that he’s dealing with something, knowing the state of our bullpen and how much our guys have had to throw, we have to evaluate just what he’s going to be capable of when he takes the mound,” Baldelli said.

To make room for both Ober and Cody Stashak, who was also called up on Tuesday, on the 26-man roster, the Twins designated Derek Law for assignment and placed Shaun Anderson on the injured list with a left quad strain.

Garver update

Catcher Mitch Garver, who took a foul tip to his right knee on Monday, was out of the lineup on Tuesday, but the Twins don’t expect Garver to require a stint on the injured list. Garver was removed early from Monday’s game.

“I think it’s more of some significant discomfort almost to the point where he probably got hit in a bad spot for pain and the ability to move but … I wouldn’t anticipate any long term lasting effects that go beyond (what) more than just a really bad contusion can do,” Baldelli said.

Baldelli "surprised"

Baldelli admitted he was “surprised” to see White Sox rookie Yermín Mercedes swing at a 3-0 pitch from Willians Astudillo late during Monday’s blowout. The result of that swing was a home run, pushing the Chicago lead to 16-4.

Baldelli said they got the feeling from across the field that White Sox manager Tony La Russa was among those in the third base dugout who was unhappy with the rookie’s swing.

La Russa told reporters he had yelled “take” at Mercedes and that there would be a “consequence he has to endure here within our family.” La Russa also sent a message of apology along to the Twins.

“When it happened, I can understand myself and our guys not being happy about going out there and taking 3-0 swings and things like that but again, every team is going to handle this differently,” Baldelli said. “Last night, I was surprised to see it.”

Briefly

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz had a day off on Tuesday. … Jhoan Duran, one of the Twins’ top pitching prospects, is set to join the Saints after dealing with some trapezius tightness earlier this year. … The Twins will not face Mike Trout when they travel to Anaheim on Tuesday. Trout landed on the injured list with a strained calf on Tuesday.