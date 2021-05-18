BURNSVILLE -- Sam Kalberer of the Bemidji State baseball team was named to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Conference Second Team on Tuesday.

The junior first baseman/designated hitter is the first Beaver to be selected to the all-conference team since 2018.

A native of Tucson, Ariz., Kalberer started all 38 games in 2021 en route to his first career all-league award. He finished the season with a 30-game on-base streak, the longest such streak by a BSU player since at least 2007. The junior led Bemidji State with a .427 on-base percentage, 43 hits (16th in the NSIC) and 22 walks (10th in the NSIC).

Kalberer batted .326 for the season and ranked second on the Beavers with a 98.2 fielding percentage. He posted nine multi-hit and four multi-RBI games and had a team-best 13-game hitting streak.

Minnesota State senior outfielder Joey Werner garnered both NSIC Player of the Year and NSIC Newcomer of the Year honors. Mavericks sophomore Collin Denk was named NSIC Pitcher of the Year and MSU head coach Matt Magers was selected NSIC Coach of the Year. University of Mary freshman infielder Calvin James earned NSIC Freshman of the Year.

Bemidji State recently finished the 2021 season at 8-32 overall and 7-28 in the NSIC.