DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School baseball team took another one on the chin Monday, losing its sixth consecutive game in an 11-5 thumping at Detroit Lakes.

The victory was DL’s first over the Lumberjacks since 2008 and snapped a 17-game losing streak to BHS.

After a 10-0 start, Bemidji has now dropped to 10-6 on the season. The Lakers are trending in the other direction, meanwhile, having racked up their 12th win in a row to improve to 14-2.

After spotting the home team two runs in the first inning, the Jacks assumed a 3-2 edge in the second thanks to RBI singles by Parker Mistic and Ben Corradi, then a sacrifice fly from Isaiah Biehn. The BHS lead stretched to 4-2 when Mistic took a bases-loaded walk in the third.

But the Lakers stormed back with a flurry of unanswered runs over the next three frames. Two runs in the third tied things up, and another two runs in the fourth made for a 6-4 Detroit Lakes advantage. Then in the fifth, four more Laker runs came across for a 10-4 surge.

Each side scored one run in the sixth inning, but the damage -- 17 hits in all from DL -- had been done.

Aaron Heger was stuck with the loss for Bemidji. He tossed 3 1/3 innings and gave up six runs (three earned) on nine hits while striking out one.

Mistic, Biehn and Grant DeClusin all had multi-hit days at the plate and accounted for six of the Lumberjacks’ nine hits.

BHS won’t have to wait long for another shot at redemption. Bemidji hosts St. Cloud Apollo at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the BSU baseball field.





Detroit Lakes 11, Bemidji 5

BHS 031 001 0 -- 5-9-2

DL 202 241 X -- 11-17-4

WP: Oistad (4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

LP: Heger (3.1 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K)