WILLMAR -- With the state’s top team in town Tuesday, Willmar proved it belongs at the top of Class 3A.

Hosting No. 1 Bemidji for a doubleheader at Bill Taunton Stadium, the No. 3 Cardinals came away with the sweep, 6-2 in game one and 6-3 in game two.

The top-ranked Lumberjacks (10-4) struck first in game one when Isaiah Biehn scored in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly from Bon Corradi.

After going down in order in the first, the Cardinals’ offense gave up two outs before piecing together a four-run frame thanks to two-run singles by Alex Schramm and Sam Etterman.

Aaron Heger homered to lead off the fourth inning, narrowing the deficit to 4-2 for BHS.

Then in the fifth, Willmar (12-0) got another run with two outs when Etterman crossed home on a Chase Dirksen single.

In the nightcap, the Cardinals jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Courtesy runner Brandt Sunder got the first run after scoring on an error. Andrew Baumgart had an RBI single, then reached home on a double by Ian Koosman. Dylan Arndorfer tacked on the fourth run with an RBI triple that brought Dirksen home.

Willmar added two runs in the fifth, with a Hunter Magnuson triple that plated Sunder and a single by Koosman that brought Magnuson home.

Etterman got the Cardinals’ second complete-game victory, striking out four.

The losses marked the second time in as many days that Bemidji was swept in a doubleheader. The Lumberjacks suffered their first losses of the season to Grand Rapids in Bemidji on Monday.

BHS will be eager to get back in the win column Thursday, May 13, when the Jacks face No. 4 Sartell-St. Stephen in a road game at 5 p.m.





Willmar 6, Bemidji 2

BHS 100 100 0 -- 2-6-0

WIL 040 110 X -- 6-6-3

WP: Baumgart (CG, 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 7 K)

LP: Heger (CG, 6 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 3 BB, 6 K)





Willmar 6, Bemidji 3

BHS 001 020 0 -- 3-6-3

WIL 400 020 X -- 6-9-1

WP: Etterman (CG, 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 4 K)

LP: Lussier (5 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 0 BB, 8 K)



