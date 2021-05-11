Isaiah Biehn

Senior, baseball

Isaiah Biehn didn’t wait long to one-up his performance on the diamond. The senior earned the Lumberjack Athlete of the Week nod for the second time in four weeks, and this time for an even more impressive reason than the last. On the back end of Tuesday’s sweep over Alexandria, Biehn tossed a five-inning perfect game for BHS. He recorded six strikeouts on the bump and even had two hits and two RBIs at the plate himself. It was the program’s first no-hitter since 2018 and the first perfect game during Mike Fogelson’s 17 years as head coach.