BEMIDJI -- An error-filled inning spelled the end of the Bemidji High School baseball team’s unbeaten start to the season Monday.

The Lumberjacks committed six errors in a 10-5 defeat to Grand Rapids before narrowly losing 1-0 in the nightcap of a doubleheader at the BSU baseball field. The losses snapped a 10-game winning streak and brought BHS, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A in the latest coaches poll, to 10-2 overall on the season.

The Thunderhawks (6-6) erupted for nine runs on six hits in the second inning of game one to quickly establish a commanding lead. Four errors in the inning defensively for Bemidji didn’t help.

The Jacks had only allowed 16 runs all season entering the day.

“It kind of got out of control on us,” BHS head coach Mike Fogelson said. “We had too many errors, they hit some balls, and before you knew it, there were nine runs on the board. It was just a tough inning. … That’s going to happen sometimes. That’s the way baseball is.”

All told, Grand Rapids racked up four singles and two doubles, drew one walk and took advantage of a hit by pitch in the high-scoring inning.

The visitors added a run in the fourth before Ben Corradi tripled to right field in the bottom half of the inning to put Bemidji on the board. Parker Mistic scored Corradi on a single two batters later.

The Lumberjacks added three more runs in the bottom of the seventh as they tried to keep the game alive, but came up short.

Myles Gunderson pitched the first of two complete games for the Thunderhawks, striking out five while allowing five runs on eight hits.

Grant Declusin started on the mound and took the loss for Bemidji, throwing 1 1/3 innings while giving up seven runs on five hits. Corradi pitched the final 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on four hits with one strikeout.

Corradi and Brandon Lussier each finished with two hits to lead the team.

BHS cleaned up defensively in game two, but couldn’t wake up its bats in a 1-0 defeat that saw the Jacks total four hits.

Kodi Miller lined an RBI double to left in the first inning to tally the game’s lone run.

“We definitely pitched and played a lot better defense in game two, so I was really happy with that,” Fogelson said. “There were definitely some good adjustments made. We pitched a bunch of different guys to keep everybody available for tomorrow and Thursday. I thought the guys did a real good job with that. We just couldn’t get it going at the plate.”

Kyle Henke pitched another complete game for Grand Rapids, scattering four hits over seven innings while striking out four in the shutout.

Ethan Biehn started for BHS and lasted 2 2/3 innings in the loss. He gave up only one run on five hits with one strikeout. In relief, JD Kondos pitched two innings, Josh Nyberg threw 1 2/3 and Isaiah Biehn recorded the final two outs.

Isaiah Biehn hit 3-for-3 with a double and a triple in the loss.

The Lumberjacks are tasked with a gauntlet of five games this week, including three more on the road against teams also ranked in the top four in Class 3A.

Bemidji faces No. 3 Willmar in a doubleheader Tuesday, May 11, before meeting No. 4 Sartell-St. Stephen in a single game Thursday, May 13, to close out the week.

“We have five games so obviously it’s really touch and go with the pitching all week,” Fogelson said. “We tried to use as few pitchers as we could in game one. And then game two, we kept everybody under their pitch counts. … We just tried to do everything we could to set ourselves up for the week. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the wins today, but Grand Rapids played well.”

First pitch for Tuesday’s doubleheader in Willmar is set for 4 p.m. Thursday’s game at Sartell is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids 10, Bemidji 5

GR 090 100 0 -- 10-9-2

BHS 000 200 3 -- 5-8-6

WP: Gunderson (CG, 7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 K, 1 BB)

LP: Declusin (1.1 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 0 K, 1 BB)

Grand Rapids 1, Bemidji 0

GR 100 000 0 -- 1-8-1

BHS 000 000 0 -- 0-4-0

WP: Henke (CG, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 K, 0 BB)

LP: E. Biehn (2.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 K, 2 BB)