The Twins’ series finale against the Tigers was postponed on Sunday, dashed due to rain in the forecast all day in Detroit.

The game will be made up the next time the Twins travel to Michigan as part of a split double-header. The Twins and Tigers will play two seven-inning games on July 16, the day after the all-star break ends. The first game will be played at 1:10 p.m., with the second game starting at 6:10 CT.

The rainout gives the Twins both Sunday and Monday off before their first series against American League Central Division rival the Chicago White Sox, one of the top teams in the AL this season.

The extra day off is fortuitous in that Minnesota is set to play 17 games in 16 days. Their next scheduled off day, May 20, is now being used for a double-header in Anaheim, Calif., against the Angels after two postponements due to COVID-19 positives in April.

“Any time in the major league season you get two days off, that’s beneficial,” reliever Taylor Rogers said. “We’ll cross the bridge when we play those double-headers later on in the year, but for now, it’s definitely nice to get back fresh.”

Kenta Maeda, who was scheduled to start on Sunday, said he went through all his pre-game preparations as if he were going to pitch. Now, he’ll start on Tuesday in Chicago. J.A. Happ will throw the middle game of the series, and Michael Pineda will take the mound in the series finale.

Arraez feeling better

Luis Arraez said Sunday he feels “like new” after recovering from a concussion suffered during a collision at the plate last Monday in the Twins’ 6-5 win over the Rangers.

“Now I feel great, but a couple days ago, I feel, like, really bad. A lot of headaches, dizzy,” he said. “… I’m ready to come back to play baseball and help the team.”

Before he can be activated from the seven-day concussion injury list, Arraez must pass concussion tests, which include memory assessments, to prove his readiness. The tests he has been doing, he said, haven’t been particularly fun.

“(It’s) a lot of computer. A lot of simple things like, ‘What day is today?’ I think I forget the day every day, but today’s Mother’s Day, so that’s why I know,” he said. “But I don’t like the computer. I stay there like for 45 minutes and I’m almost sleeping.”

On the field, he has resumed light baseball activities, and manager Rocco Baldelli has said the team hopes he’ll be able to return right around the seven-day mark or shortly after.

College reunion

When the Twins hit the field in Chicago on Tuesday, it will be a college reunion for Twins rookie outfielder Trevor Larnach and White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal.

Larnach and Madrigal played together at Oregon State, where the pair won the College World Series together in 2018, weeks after both were drafted in the first round. Madrigal was taken No. 4 overall by the White Sox, and the Twins grabbed Larnach with the No. 20 pick.

“I tell him I’m coming for him, and I’m sure he’s saying the same thing (about) me. But I’m really just looking forward to helping this team win,” Larnach said. “That’s all I want to do is win. I got a taste of that with Nick back in college, and I can tell you, there’s no better feeling.