BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State baseball team twice rallied from two-run deficits, only to drop the final game of a doubleheader 10-9 to Minnesota Duluth on Friday at the BSU baseball field. The Beavers (7-32, 6-28 NSIC) fell 10-3 in the day’s opening game to begin the three-game weekend series.

Sam Kalberer extended his on-base streak to 29 games with his RBI single that began a four-run first inning for BSU.

The Bulldogs (17-22, 14-19 NSIC) added a run in the third and plated three more in the fourth to tie the game at 4-4. A pair of fifth-inning runs handed UMD its first lead of the game at 6-4.

Michael O’Malley and Parker Borg each notched RBI singles in consecutive innings to erase the team’s first two-run deficit by the end of the sixth.

Two more UMD runs in the eighth pushed the visitors ahead 8-6.

A pair of errors let Bemidji State back into the game in the bottom of the eighth. Kalberer’s groundout scored one run before a Borg double tied the game. Noah Boser put the Beavers over the top on his RBI groundout, restoring a 9-8 lead.

BSU was one out away from clinching the win in the ninth when the Bulldogs recorded consecutive doubles to even the score before a single drove in the go-ahead run. The Beavers were retired in order to end the game.

Boser led the team with three RBIs on two hits, while Borg and Isaiah Grancorvitz racked up three hits apiece.

Earlier in the day, Kalberer accounted also for Bemidji State’s opening run in game one. His RBI double and Grancorvitz’s RBI single spotted BSU a 2-0 first-inning lead. Borg’s RBI grounder in the second inning restored a two-run cushion at 3-1.

Minnesota Duluth responded by scoring nine unanswered runs, beginning with three in the fourth, one in the sixth and five in the seventh.

O’Malley, Boser, Grancorvitz and Carter Simon each tallied two hits to lead the Beavers.

Bemidji State caps its 2021 season with a single game at noon on Saturday, May 8, at the BSU baseball field. The team’s 12 seniors will be honored throughout the game and in a postgame ceremony.

Minnesota Duluth 10, Bemidji State 3

UMD 010 301 5 -- 10-12-0

BSU 210 000 0 -- 3-12-3

WP: Shepard (6 IP, 11 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 5 K)

LP: Hartmann (4 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 4 K)

Minnesota Duluth 10, Bemidji State 9

UMD 001 320 022 -- 10-18-3

BSU 400 011 030 -- 9-14-3

WP: Blaschko (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K)

LP: Carruth (1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K)