Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday, May 6, he is eliminating many COVID-19 restrictions starting Friday, one of which will make it possible for the Minnesota Twins to fill Target Field to capacity, officially 39,504. It’s a lot to contemplate for the Twins, who have been limited to about 10,000 since the season started March 29.

“We will take a phased approach to ramping up to our max capacity,” Twins president Dave St. Peter said Thursday.

Walz announced he is removing limits for outdoor events, and ending the mask requirement outdoors except at large venues with over 500 people. Until Friday, outdoor venues were limited to 27 percent capacity, or about 10,000 at Target Field.

The announced crowd for the Twins’ 4-3, 10-inning loss to the Rangers at Target Field on Thursday was 8,760. “It’s definitely made a difference,” manager Rocco Baldelli said before the game.

If the state reaches a 70 percent complete vaccination rate by July 1 or earlier, the Governor said, he will waive the mask requirement for large outdoor events.

The Twins said they will announce further details, including new ticket plans, “in the coming days.” The team was scheduled to leave Thursday for a six-game road trip through Detroit and Chicago (White Sox) and begin a six-game homestand May 14.

In a statement, the Twins said they were working on a plan to increase attendance “safely and responsibly, beginning with our games of May 14-30, and ramping up to full capacity as appropriate.”

The Saints were set to host about 2,100 fans for Tuesday’s home opener but now can invite more fans into 7,200-seat CHS Field. The team started its season Tuesday at Omaha and will play 12 games at home May 11-23.

“We’re working on a plan to ramp up responsibly,” Saints executive vice president and general manager Derek Sharrer said. “We won’t go to 100 percent immediately, but we will begin to ramp up responsibly next week.”

Buxton hurt

Byron Buxton went 1 for 5 with a run scored Thursday but left the game with a strained leg muscle after running out his third grounder to third base in the ninth inning.

“I believe he’s dealing with a strain,” Baldelli said. “I think he strained something running down the line. It might’ve been the same thing he felt earlier in the game when he hit a ground ball and wasn’t able to go 100% like he always does. So, we’re going to evaluate him now and see where we’re at.”

Off to his best major league start in seven-plus major league seasons, Buxton leads the Twins in batting (.370), home runs (9), total bases (71) and is second in RBIs with 17.

Buxton was sidelined for a few games in April by a right hamstring strain; Baldelli said the new injury doesn’t appear related, adding, “But I can’t say for sure.”

“It seems to be in a different part of his leg,” the manager said.

History for Gordon

Nick Gordon, the Twins’ first-round pick in the 2014 amateur draft, made some history in his major league debut on Thursday, stealing second base after his first and second plate appearances.

It was the first time in Twins history a player making his MLB debut stole two bases. Gordon played second and batted seventh, going 1 for 2 with a walk and a single before Baldelli pinch hit for him with the game tied 3-3 in the eighth inning. Jorge Polanco lined out to left.

“He’s a pretty good runner, but I also think he has pretty good instincts, too,” Baldelli said. “He can find a way to also not only (steal bases), but also improve and get better. Again, he didn’t hesitate. Gave him the green light and he went out there, took the first one and it’s just a very nice sign for a young player to come out and play that intensely, that confidently.”

Briefly

The Twins also recalled left-hander Devin Smeltzer on Thursday, optioning left-hander Lewis Thorpe to Class AAA St. Paul.