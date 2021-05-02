CROOKSTON -- A furious rally was all for naught for the Bemidji State baseball team on Saturday, as the Beavers came back from a 5-1 deficit in the final frame only to allow Minnesota Crookston a walk-off home run a half inning later.

UMC also scored eight runs in their final three innings of the late game to clinch 7-5 and 11-4 wins in the doubleheader sweep in Crookston.

In game one, the Golden Eagles assumed a 5-1 lead with a pair of home runs in the fifth inning. That held until Noah Boser launched a three-run shot to left field in the seventh, and, to tie the game, Tom Keohen scored on a two-out wild pitch.

But in the bottom half of the frame, Mason Ruhlman ended things with a two-run walk-off homer to right -- his second home run and fifth RBI of the game -- to clinch the 7-5 win.

In game two, nobody broke through on the scoreboard until Minnesota Crookston plated the opening three runs in the fourth inning.

Although the Beavers scored a run in each of the fifth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings -- which included a Jack Munson solo homer -- there was no undoing the damage. Minnesota Crookston racked up three runs in the sixth, two in the seventh and three in the eighth to cruise late.

Junior infielder Sam Kalberer extended his on-base streak to 24 games in game two, as well. He holds a current eight-game hit streak and has at least one hit in 27 of his 32 games this season.

Bemidji State falls to 7-27 overall and 6-23 in NSIC play. The three-game series wraps up with a 1:30 p.m. finale on Sunday, May 2, in Crookston.





Minnesota Crookston 7, Bemidji State 5

BSU 001 000 4 -- 5-9-3

UMC 000 050 2 -- 7-5-1

WP: Hegg (0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K)

LP: Haggenmiller (1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)





Minnesota Crookston 11, Bemidji State 4

BSU 000 010 111 -- 4-7-1

UMC 000 303 23X -- 11-8-3

WP: Koep (1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)

LP: Fietek (4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K)