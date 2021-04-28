COLD SPRING -- The Bemidji High School baseball team blew past Rocori for a pair of wins in a doubleheader sweep Tuesday in Cold Spring. The Lumberjacks won the first game 10-3 before taking the finale 10-0 in six innings.

Aaron Heger struck out 10 batters and smacked a home run to help out his own cause in the game-one victory. The senior blasted a three-run homer in the first inning to set BHS off on the right foot. Heger notched his team-high fourth RBI in the fifth inning on a run-scoring single.

The Jacks scored in every inning but the second and third en route to the win.

Heger gave up only three runs on three hits over 5 1/3 innings, with all three runs coming in the fifth for the Spartans.

Isaiah Biehn pitched a shutout in the late game Tuesday as BHS erupted for 10 more runs in the win. Biehn allowed only two hits and two walks as he fanned five batters over six innings.

Brandon Lussier led Bemidji at the plate by going 3-for-3 with an RBI single. Grant DeClusin drove in a game-high three runs, while JD Kondos plated two.

BHS batters racked up 11 hits in each game while outhitting Rocori 22-5.

The sweep improved the Lumberjacks to 6-0 on the season, while the Spartans dropped to 3-3.

Bemidji will be back at home for a 4:30 p.m. game against Thief River Falls on Thursday, April 29.

Bemidji 10, Rocori 3

BHS 300 131 2 -- 10-11-2

ROC 000 030 0 -- 3-3-3

WP: Heger (5.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 10 K, 2 BB)

LP: Blattner (4 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 3 K, 6 BB)

Bemidji 10, Rocori 0 (six innings)

BHS 201 034 -- 10-11-2

ROC 000 000 -- 0-2-1

WP: I. Biehn (CG, 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 K, 2 BB)

LP: Linn (4.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 K, 1 BB)