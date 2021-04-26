BEMIDJI -- Carter Simon homered and drove in all three runs for the Bemidji State baseball team in a 15-3 seven-inning defeat to Northern State on Sunday afternoon.

The BSU freshman belted a two-run homer in the fifth inning and finished 3-for-3 from the plate as the Beavers (5-25, 4-21 NSIC) closed out the three-game series.

The Wolves (15-14, 14-11 NSIC) scored in each of the first three innings, including six in the second, to assume an 8-0 lead.

Simon put Bemidji State on the board with his two-run blast, his second home run of the season, to make it 8-2 in the fifth.

NSU added four more runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to extend the lead to 15-2.

Simon connected on an RBI single in the seventh to tack on the game’s final run.

Christian Turner started on the mound and pitched one inning in the loss, giving up six runs on four hits with two walks.

BSU will return to action for a home doubleheader against University of Mary at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28.

Northern State 15, Bemidji State 3 (seven innings)

NSU 161 004 3 -- 15-16-1

BSU 000 020 1 -- 3-7-2

WP: Stubbs (2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 2 K)

LP: Turner (1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 0 K)