BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State baseball team opened Saturday’s doubleheader with a 5-3 victory over Northern State before falling 12-1 in the nightcap.

The Wolves (14-14, 13-11 NSIC) owned a 3-0 lead through the fifth inning in the early contest after connecting on a solo homer, a sac fly and an RBI single.

Sam Kelberer drove in the first runs of the day for the Beavers (5-24, 4-20 NSIC) on a two-RBI single in the fifth. The junior has now reached base in his last 20 games.

Noah Boser tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth by lacing an RBI single down the right-field line. Michael O’Malley drove in the eventual winning run on an RBI single one batter later. Jack Munson’s sac fly scored Boser and brought the seven-inning game to its final score.

Isaiah Grancorvitz paced all BSU batters by going 2-for-2.

Kenny Morris earned the win in relief after pitching 1 2/3 innings of one-hit ball with one strikeout, zero walks and no runs. Grant Hartmann lasted 5 1/3 innings in the start, fanning five while allowing three runs on eight hits.

NSU spotted itself another 3-0 lead through four innings of game two.

Munson drove in the lone Bemidji State run of the game on an RBI single in the fifth to narrow the deficit to 3-1.

Northern State added two runs in each of the next two innings and five in the eighth to close out the eight-inning victory.

Alex Fietek suffered the loss on the mound, lasting 5 1/3 innings after giving up five runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

The teams will close out the three-game series at noon on Sunday, April 25.

Bemidji State 5, Northern State 3

NSU 001 020 0 -- 3-9-2

BSU 000 023 X -- 5-7-0

WP: Morris (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K)

LP: Hrvol (6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 BB, 5 K)

Northern State 12, Bemidji State 1 (eight innings)

NSU 011 102 25 -- 12-15-1

BSU 000 010 00 -- 1-6-5

WP: Brewer (5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 10 K)

LP: Fietek (5.1 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 2 K)