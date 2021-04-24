Nearly eight years after being taken with the fifth overall pick of the 2014 amateur draft, Nick Gordon was called up for his shot at the big leagues on Friday, March 23.

He wasn’t in the starting lineup for the Twins’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates but Gordon, called up from the alternate training site with Alex Kirilloff and Tzu-Wei Lin, was probably the happiest person in Target Field.

His journey to the majors was more difficult than most, so when Class AAA manager Toby Gardenhire called with news of his promotion, “I needed a moment,” Gordon said Friday.

“It was just a lot of feelings, just knowing that I’ve been through a lot and just kept my head up and kept going,” said Gordon, who has battled an intestinal condition that requires medication and maintenance, and last season was hammered by COVID-19.

Gordon, 25, hasn’t played a real season of baseball since 2019, when he split time between Class AA Chattanooga and Class AAA Rochester, where he hit .298 with 29 doubles, three triples and four homers in 70 games. Last summer, he contracted a case of COVID-19 that landed him in the hospital for a day and kept him from joining the Twins’ alternate site training at CHS Field.

“I never felt like I wanted to quit,” he said. “I just felt like a lot of times the odds were against me. But I knew that working hard, only good things could happen. It could only be bad for so long. … This is what you work for. I know it wasn’t going to be easy, and if it was easy everyone would do it.”

Eager to stay

Kirilloff, the 15th overall pick in the 2016 amateur draft, is eager to get some consistent playing time in his third trip to the big leagues and it appears he’ll get it.

Kirilloff played in one postseason game last season, and last week was the 27th man for a double-header against Boston. He was penciled in as the starting left fielder Friday night.

“I think certainly there’s the possibility we see this young man come up to the big leagues and stay, and he’s going to have opportunities,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s going to have at-bats and we’re going to see what he can do.”

Kiriloff, 23, missed the 2017 season because of Tommy John surgery, and never officially played at the Triple-A level, but in three minor league seasons he hit a combined .317 with 35 home runs and 177 RBIs. Baldelli said he’ll play the corner outfield spots and first base.

“I want to be here and do whatever they need me to do and just do my best, whatever that entails,” Kirilloff said. “So, I’m definitely excited for it.”

Simmons cleared

Andrelton Simmons came off the COVID-19 list on Friday but needs time to get back into playing shape, Baldelli said, but could be available for a three-game trip to Cleveland that starts with a 5:10 p.m. start Monday.

“He was not able to do a ton while home,” the manager said. “It’s going to be probably a matter of days, I would say, where he’s going to have to come in, work out, get his body moving, throw a bit.”

The Twins had three games postponed over the past week because of positive COVID tests. Outfielders Max Kepler and Kyle Garlick also tested positive, and Caleb Thielbar was quarantined because of close contact. Thielbar can start working with the team this weekend, but Kepler and Garlick aren’t expected to play against the Pittsburgh or Cleveland.

Briefly

First baseman Miguel Sano was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained right hamstring. He was batting .111 with a .310 on-base percentage when he was pulled from a 7-0 loss at Oakland on Tuesday. “It doesn’t look like a severe hamstring strain or tear, but something that was probably going to keep him out a minimum of seven to 10 days,,” Baldelli said. “We’ll start there and see where he’s at right around that point, and then we can see what may come next and see if he’s able to do all his baseball activities.”