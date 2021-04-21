ST. CLOUD -- Two games got away from the Bemidji State baseball team on Wednesday, as the Beavers lost 9-4 and 8-1 decisions at St. Cloud State.

The Huskies (12-10, 10-7 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) had a 6-1 lead before the Beavers (4-24, 3-19 NSIC) got their offense rolling. Isaiah Grancorvitz plated a pair in the sixth inning on his second run-scoring double of the game -- helping BSU claw within 6-3 -- but SCSU answered back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to go ahead 9-3.

Carter Simon tripled in another run in the seventh inning, but that was all Bemidji State mustered offensively in the early loss.

In game two, the Beavers came within a run in the seventh inning. Tom Keohen knocked in Grancorvitz on a sacrifice fly to make it a 2-1 ballgame, largely in part to Will Lavin’s efforts on the mound. Lavin threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits while striking out six.

The bullpen couldn’t follow suit however, as St. Cloud State plated five runs in the bottom of the seventh to blow things open. BSU never threatened from then on, ultimately stumbling into the seven-run loss.

Bemidji State is back at it on Saturday, April 24, with a 1:30 p.m. doubleheader against Northern State at the BSU baseball field.





St. Cloud State 9, Bemidji State 4

BSU 010 002 1 -- 4-4-3

SCSU 211 203 X -- 9-14-1

WP: Thompson (CG, 7 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 6 K)

LP: Barrick (5 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K)





St. Cloud State 8, Bemidji State 1

BSU 000 000 100 -- 1-7-2

SCSU 101 000 51X -- 8-10-2

WP: Larson (7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)

LP: Lavin (5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K)