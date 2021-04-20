Isaiah Biehn

Senior, baseball

Isaiah Biehn couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the season. Not only did the Lumberjacks sweep Moorhead by 10-0 and 9-4 scores on Friday, Biehn pitched four shutout innings in the opener while striking out 10 of the 15 batters he faced and allowing just one hit. At the plate, meanwhile, Biehn had nearly as much production as the Spuds. Between the two games, he went 4-for-6 with three RBIs and three runs scored and reached base six times from the leadoff spot.