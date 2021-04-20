The Twins received another clean round of COVID-19 testing on Monday night after getting a slate of negatives a day earlier, paving way for them to board their charter to fly to the Bay Area.

The Twins and Oakland Athletics were supposed to play a three-game series beginning on Monday. Currently, the plan is to play a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday followed by a day game on Wednesday. Both games on Tuesday will be seven innings and the second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

Matt Shoemaker will start the first game of the doubleheader, followed by José Berríos in the second game. Kenta Maeda will pitch in Wednesday’s series finale.

The Twins have had four positive COVID-19 tests within the past week, starting last Tuesday when shortstop Andrelton Simmons tested positive. Outfielder Kyle Garlick has also tested positive, as well as another unnamed player and an unnamed staff member.

On Saturday, following both player positives, MLB put a halt to the Twins’ schedule, postponing that night’s game against the Angels, as well as Sunday’s game in Anaheim and Monday’s scheduled game in Oakland. The Twins have been in a holding pattern since then, waiting to see if there’s been any more spread within their travel party.

The team has had multiple players test positive — including Miguel Sanó, Willians Astudillo and J.A. Happ — but none have tested positive in-season. Sanó and Astudillo tested positive during intake testing last year before summer camp and Happ tested positive upon reporting to spring training this February.

The Twins are not the only team currently dealing with issues related to COVID-19. Last week, the Astros put five players on the COVID-19 injured list. The Phillies now have eight people away from the club due to COVID protocols — three players and five coaches. Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernández recently tested positive for the virus and both the Cubs and Nationals have also had issues this season.

“We’re going to have to deal with whatever comes our way,” manager Rocco Baldelli said on Saturday. “Things are not going to be easy because of it. We’re going to have a great deal of challenges in addition to everything that we’ve already gone through and I’ll be honest, we’re going to deal with them and we’re going to be up for it and we’re going to give it our best effort regardless of what’s going on.”