MARSHALL -- Carter Simon fueled an offensive bash for the Bemidji State baseball team on Saturday, hitting a grand slam as part of a 12-run, 16-hit effort in a doubleheader finale against Southwest Minnesota State.

Unfortunately for the Beavers, the bats weren’t quite enough. BSU lost 12-1 in the opening game and then 14-12 in a power surge of a nightcap in Marshall.

Simon’s four-run blast came in the fourth inning of game two, which handed Bemidji State a 5-2 edge. That difference expanded to 8-2 by the time Jack Munson and Derek Dolezal had RBI singles, followed by a Simon sacrifice fly, in the fifth.

The Mustangs rallied for a 12-10 lead by the end of the sixth, however, thanks to a five-run fifth inning and a three-run sixth.

The Beavers tied it back up in the eighth inning when Isaiah Grancorvitz hit a sacrifice fly and Tom Keohen singled in the tying run. But SMSU scored four more runs in the bottom half of the inning to go up 14-10, which put the game out of reach despite a pair of Bemidji State runs in the ninth inning.

Hunter Haggenmiller was issued the loss after entering in the sixth during an 8-8 game. He allowed two runs off three hits over 2 1/3 innings while striking out three.

Carter finished 2-for-5 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Keohen had a team-high three hits while tallying an RBI and two runs.

In game one, the Beavers were held to just three hits. Southwest Minnesota State starter John Bezdicek tossed six innings and allowed one unearned run while striking out 10. The Mustangs scored in every inning but the fourth to put up a dozen runs on the scoreboard.

BSU drops to 3-21 on the season, including 2-17 in conference play.

The same two teams will wrap up the series at noon on Sunday, April 18, in Marshall.





SMSU 12, Bemidji State 1

BSU 001 000 0 -- 1-3-2

SMSU 142 032 X -- 12-10-0

WP: Williams (3.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

LP: Haggenmiller (2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)





SMSU 14, Bemidji State 12

BSU 010 430 022 -- 12-16-0

SMSU 200 053 04X -- 14-18-1

WP: Bezdicek (6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 K)

LP: Borg (3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 2 K)