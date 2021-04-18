The Twins’ continuing COVID-19 issues have forced the postponement of Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif. No official word has been given regarding Sunday’s scheduled series finale.

“Tonight’s scheduled game between the host Los Angeles Angels and the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the Twins organization,” the league said in a release. “Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as available.”

Manager Rocco Baldelli shared Saturday night that the Twins had a positive COVID-19 test on Friday within their travel party but did not say who had tested positive. Baldelli said during his pregame media session that the Twins had further COVID-related issues Saturday that they were continuing to work through, including at least one thing that had affected the lineup.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons received news of his positive test Tuesday night and did not travel with the team to Anaheim. Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Wednesday that Simmons had mild symptoms, and designated hitter Nelson Cruz said Saturday that he had spoken with Simmons recently and that the shortstop had said he “feels good.”

Many Twins players, coaches and staff members received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 8 but have not yet reached the two-week post-vaccine mark needed to get the full immunity the shot provides.