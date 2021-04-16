ST. PAUL -- Despite a big day at the plate for sophomore outfielder John Perkins, the Bemidji State baseball team suffered two more defeats in a 7-3 and 13-9 sweep at Concordia-St. Paul on Thursday.

Bemidji State acted as the home team on the scoreboard despite the games being played on CSP’s home turf. The doubleheader was originally scheduled to be played in Bemidji before inclimate weather pushed it out of town.

In game one, the Beavers built a 3-1 lead before surrendering six straight runs the rest of the way. Isaiah Grancorvitz brought in the first run with a game-tying sacrifice fly in the second inning, and then Perkins brought in two more with a double down the left field line in the fourth inning.

But then the Golden Bears (X) stormed back. Concordia-St. Paul picked up a run on Jack Young’s solo home run in the fifth, and the Golden Bears tied it up at 3-3 off a wild pitch in the sixth.

After a scoreless seventh inning, a pair of two-RBI singles from CSP dropped Bemidji State into an insurmountable, four-run hole.

Kenny Morris took the loss from the mound, allowing four runs off five hits over two innings of work.

In game two, things got away from BSU in a hurry. Despite a 1-0 Beaver lead thanks to Perkins scoring on a double play in the second inning, CSP hung up crooked numbers in the middle innings. The Golden Bears scored six in the third and four more in the fourth.

Concordia-St. Paul tacked on a few insurance runs between the fifth and sixth innings for a 13-3 cushion.

Bemidji State began a furious rally in the bottom of the sixth, scoring twice, and the Beavers carried the momentum into a four-run seventh -- highlighted by a Perkins three-run homer. But the comeback ended there as CSP snuck out with the 13-9 win.

Will Lavin was hampered with the loss, tossing 3 1/3 innings and allowing nine runs (six earned) off six hits and three walks while striking out three.

Between the doubleheader, Perkins finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored.

The Beavers are back in action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, to start a three-game series with Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall. Following a doubleheader on Saturday, the teams will reconvene for a noon start on Sunday, April 18.





Concordia-St. Paul 7, Bemidji State 3

CSP 100 011 04 -- 7-12-2

BSU 010 200 00 -- 3-4-0

WP: Lundell (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K)

LP: Morris (2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)





Concordia-St. Paul 13, Bemidji State 9

CSP 006 412 0 -- 13-17-1

BSU 010 112 4 -- 9-11-1

WP: Atkinson (5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

LP: Lavin (3.1 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)