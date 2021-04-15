Almost.

Pineda had to settle for a no-decision, watching the Red Sox dramatically storm back in the eighth inning of Thursday’s game to tie it up against the Twins bullpen, but the home team still managed to pull off the win, snapping a five-game losing streak with a Max Kepler walk-off single to beat the Red Sox 4-3 on Thursday afternoon at Target Field.

Kepler brought home Luis Arraez, who keyed the offense all day long. Arraez finished with four hits in the Twins’ win. It was the first run the Twins have scored in the ninth inning or later all year.

It came after the Red Sox had tied things up an inning later with Alex Verdugo delivering a three-run double off reliever Taylor Rogers after Rogers had twice nearly retired him. All three runs were charged to Hansel Robles, who loaded the bases earlier in the inning, walking a pair.

The Twins had an opportunity in the bottom of the eighth but couldn’t convert, leaving runners on second and third base.

That came after a stellar start from Pineda, who threw seven scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and a walk in the longest outing by a Twins starting pitcher this season.