The Twins’ day started with contact tracing, COVID-19 testing and the new reality that they would be without their best defender, shortstop Andrelton Simmons, for a period of time after news of his positive test result came in late Tuesday night.

It ended with a pair of losses — that came with their two top starters on the mound, no less — to send them spiraling to five straight defeats. The Twins fell 3-2 and 7-1 to the Boston Red Sox in two seven-inning games Wednesday at Target Field.

“Obviously we’re not playing winning baseball right now, but it feels like with the exception of this last game, we’ve had opportunities to win essentially every game we’ve played this year so if we keep competing like that, I think the pieces are going to fall just fine for us,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.

The Twins’ lineup has been slumping — especially with runners in scoring position — and it doesn’t help that their two hottest hitters were coping with ailments throughout the day Wednesday. Byron Buxton sat for both games, dealing with hamstring soreness. Baldelli said the center fielder was originally going to play in the second game but was held out “out of cautiousness.”

Nelson Cruz, who has been under the weather with a non-COVID illness and missed Tuesday’s game, played in both games and went 2 for 5, but he was not at 100 percent.

The day also saw the return of slugger Josh Donaldson, who was activated from the injured list ahead of the second game and had a chance to test his hamstring immediately, singling and then running from first to third on a Cruz hit. He then raced home on a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Donaldson finished 1 for 2 with a walk.

The Twins and Donaldson hope he’ll bring a spark to their lineup.

“Today, I felt like I saw the ball pretty well. Was able to get on base a couple of times for us, score a run,” Donaldson said. “That’s kind of part of my game. And whenever I get dialed in, (I’ll) hopefully start driving some balls as well.”

The Twins (5-7) ended a hectic Wednesday up a third baseman, down a shortstop and with two more losses to their record.

They never led in the first game, falling behind after the Red Sox (9-3) scored three runs in the third inning on four hits and a costly error by starter Kenta Maeda, who airmailed a throw toward third trying to nab a runner.

“I think it was just the pitches that I was throwing. They weren’t executed as I should have,” Maeda said. “I think that was part of the reason why I didn’t get into rhythm.”

The Twins scored their only runs in the third inning, the reward of a good at-bat by Jorge Polanco. The infielder fouled off five pitches and worked the count full before shooting a single to center field to bring home Ryan Jeffers and JT Riddle, who was added to the roster in place of Simmons.

They held a lead for much of the second game with Donaldson scoring in the first but couldn’t tack on anything after that and were sunk by a six-run fifth inning.

José Berríos had been cruising up until then but ran into trouble and walked Franchy Cordero on four pitches with the bases loaded to tie the game. Berríos left after that, making way for Tyler Duffey. All three inherited runners came around to score, helping send the Red Sox to their ninth straight win.

The Twins’ offense, meanwhile, finished the day 1 for 16 with runners in scoring position, leaving 11 men on base and sending them into Thursday’s series finale looking to avoid a four-game sweep.

“If you’re relying on just one big hit a game, it’s going to be tough to do that because obviously the numbers game says you’re probably not going to get that hit more times than not,” Donaldson said. “But we just need to continue to press through, get guys on base and not probably take as much on individually.”