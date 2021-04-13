Bobby Dalbec played in just four games against the Twins this spring, but somehow, it felt like the Red Sox first baseman was punishing Twins’ pitching for the month-and-a-half exhibition season. In those four games, he hit five home runs and drove in nine.

Spring may be over, but Dalbec punishing Twins’ pitching apparently is not. He drove in the game-tying and go-ahead run in the Red Sox’ 4-2 victory over the Twins on Tuesday afternoon at Target Field, sending the Red Sox to their seventh straight win and the Twins to their third straight loss.

His eighth-inning double off Randy Dobnak, which came right after Christian Arroyo had doubled before him, gave the Red Sox (7-3) their first lead of the game. Three innings earlier, in the fifth, he ended Twins starter J.A. Happ’s day — also by doubling Arroyo home.

Happ had largely avoided trouble until the fifth inning, sending batters down in order in three of the first four frames. But in the fifth, he gave up a home run to Hunter Renfroe to slice the Twins’ lead in half before the Dalbec double tied it.

He had been pitching with a lead since the first inning, when the Twins scored a pair of runs on a Jorge Polanco sacrifice fly and a Luis Arraez RBI fielder’s choice. The Twins (5-5) missed opportunities in the first, though, loading the bases on two separate occasions. They finished the day 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position, leaving 10 on base in the loss.