Kyle Seager went 4 for 4 and hit two home runs, including a three-run shot in the top of the ninth inning, as the Seattle Mariners rallied from a six-run deficit to defeat the Minnesota Twins 8-6 Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis and take two of three games in the series.

Rookie Taylor Trammell also homered for Seattle, his second in as many games.

Minnesota's Byron Buxton went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs.

The Mariners rallied in the ninth against Twins closer Alex Colome (0-1). Mitch Haniger and Ty France singled before Seager hit a 3-2 pitch over the wall in right-center field to give Seattle its first lead.

Seattle relievers Will Vest, Drew Steckenrider (1-1) and Rafael Montero combined for four hitless innings. Montero earned his second save of the season.

Trailing 6-0, Seager led off the sixth with a home run to right and Jose Marmolejos followed with a double high off the wall in right-center.

After Luis Torrens grounded a single into left field to put runners on the corners, Trammell went deep to right to make it 6-4.

That was it for Twins right-hander Matt Shoemaker, who allowed four runs on seven hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in five-plus innings.

The Mariners pulled within a run in the seventh as Ty France was hit by a pitch and Seager grounded a single into right to send France to third. France scored on Dylan Moore's groundout to make it 6-5.

Seattle right-hander Chris Flexen gave up six runs (five earned) on eight hits in five innings, with two walks and five strikeouts.

Nelson Cruz hit a sacrifice fly in the first to give the Twins an early lead. They scored three more in the third on Buxton's bases-loaded, two-run double and Max Kepler's sacrifice fly.

Cruz walked to lead off the fifth and Buxton hit the next pitch deep into the Twins' bullpen, just a few feet to the left of straightaway center, for a 6-0 lead.