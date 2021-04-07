BEMIDJI -- A losing streak is no more for the Bemidji State baseball team.

The Beavers snapped an eight-game skid on Tuesday, recovering from a 1-0 loss to win an 11-9 shootout in the finale of a doubleheader split with Wayne State at the BSU baseball field.

Bemidji State had been outscored 89-15 during its losing streak, but to buck the trend, Parker Borg broke out with a 4-for-5 performance in Tuesday’s win, which included three RBIs and three runs scored.

In the opening game, the Wildcats protected their one-run lead all game. After WSC scored in the top of the first on CJ Neumann’s RBI single, Brody Sintek held down the fort with a complete-game showing from the mound. He threw seven innings of five-hit ball, and he held the Beavers 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

In game two, however, the offenses lit up the scoreboard.

Despite an early 3-0 deficit, the Beavers poured out four runs in the third inning and five more in the fourth. Borg started the rally with a two-run single, later scored on an error, and then Carter Simon crossed the plate on a double steal.

In the fourth inning, Sam Kalberer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to start another carousel around the bases. Borg and Simon followed with run-scoring base knocks, and Isaiah Grancorvitz tacked on a sacrifice fly for a 9-5 lead.

Grancorvitz slugged another sac fly in the sixth, and Simon later scored on a wild pitch, for an 11-5 cushion. That insurance came in handy, as Wayne State scored three in the seventh and one in the ninth, but Travis Carruth buckled down and completed a two-inning save.

Hunter Haggenmiller earned the win, tossing 2 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on four hits while striking out two.

With the split, the Beavers stand at 3-17 overall and are 2-13 in league play. The Wildcats are now 6-10 overall and 5-7 within the conference.

BSU returns to action at 1:30 p.m. on April 14 with a home doubleheader against Concordia-St. Paul.





Wayne State 1, Bemidji State 0

WSC 100 000 0 -- 1-8-0

BSU 000 000 0 -- 0-5-0

WP: Sintek (CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K)

LP: Barrick (CG, 7 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)





Bemidji State 11, Wayne State 9

WSC 120 200 301 -- 9-12-5

BSU 004 502 00X -- 11-9-2

WP: Haggenmiller (2.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

LP: Renken (0.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K)