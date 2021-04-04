Jose Berrios pitched six no-hit innings and struck out 12 and Byron Buxton homered for the second straight game to lead the visiting Minnesota Twins to a 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

Berrios (1-0) and relievers Taylor Rogers and Tyler Duffey combined to no-hit the Brewers for 7 1/3 innings before Omar Narvaez lined a single down the right field line off Duffey, the only hit of the game for Milwaukee. Berrios, who matched his career high for strikeouts, didn't walk a batter and hit one batter.

Alex Colome pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save.

Corbin Burnes (0-1) was the hard-luck loser, pitching 6 1/3 no-hit innings before yielding the home run to Buxton, the only hit he allowed. He didn't walk a batter, struck out 11 and also hit a batter.

Berrios and Burnes both had perfect games and eight strikeouts through four innings, and both hit a batter in the fifth. Burnes hit Jake Cave in the foot with a breaking ball with two outs, and Berrios plunked Keston Hiura leading off the bottom half with a fastball in the back.

Both also carried no-hitters through six innings. Burnes struck out six in a row in the second and third innings.

It marked the first time since Aug. 2, 2014, that both teams were no-hit after six innings when the Giants and Jake Peavy did it against the Mets and Jacob deGrom. According to StatsByStats, it also marked the first time opposing starters had 10-plus strikeouts while allowing one or fewer hits in the same game in the modern era.

Burnes got Jorge Polanco to ground out to open the seventh, but Buxton, who hit a career-long 456-foot homer off the scoreboard in left-center in Thursday afternoon's 6-5 Brewers' win, then lined a 1-1 pitch, a 96 mph cutter, 411-feet into the bleachers in right-center to break up the no-hit bid.

Brent Suter then replaced Burnes, who threw 87 pitches, 59 for strikes. Berrios threw 84 pitches, 55 for strikes. He was lifted to begin the bottom of the seventh for the lefty Rogers, who struck out the side.

The Twins made it 2-0 in the eighth when Andrelton Simmons, pinch hitter Nelson Cruz and Luis Arraez bunched together two-out singles off Suter.

Milwaukee had a chance to tie it in the eighth when Lorenzo Cain walked with one out and went to third on Narvaez's single. But Duffey bounced back to retire a pair of pinch-hitters, striking out Daniel Vogelbach and then getting Billy McKinney to fly out.