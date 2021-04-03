BEMIDJI -- A 10-run first inning doomed the Bemidji State baseball team in a 17-5 loss to Augustana on Saturday afternoon at the BSU baseball field.

The win capped a three-game series sweep for the Vikings, who earned wins of 21-0 and 24-0 Friday.

Augustana racked up 10 runs on 10 hits in the first, and proceeded to score in all but two innings in the seven-inning contest.

Isaiah Grancorvitz and Tom Keohen each barreled home runs for the Beavers and hit 2-for-4. Carter Simon also recorded two hits and led the team with two RBIs.

Jordan Barth smacked two home runs for the Vikings and led the team with five RBIs while going 4-for-6 from the plate. Sam Baier, who crushed seven homers in Friday’s doubleheader, finished 3-for-5 Saturday with a double and two RBIs.

Will Lavin started and was handed the loss on the mound for BSU. He threw 2/3 innings and allowed nine runs (four earned) on eight hits.

The loss dropped Bemidji State to 2-16 overall and 1-12 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play. Augustana improved to 13-4 and 9-4 in league play.

The Beavers will next host a doubleheader against Wayne State at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7.

Augustana 17, Bemidji State 5

AUG (10)01 321 0 -- 17-20-1

BSU 010 013 0 -- 5-9-3

WP: Steffens (4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K).

LP: Lavin (0.2 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 0 BB, 1 K).