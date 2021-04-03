BEMIDJI -- There were plenty of crooked numbers on the scoreboard at the BSU baseball field Friday afternoon. Unfortunately for Bemidji State, those digits were on the wrong half of the scoreboard.

The Beavers fell 21-0 and 24-0 in a pair of seven-inning defeats to Augustana to start a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference series.

Most impressively of all, Vikings shortstop Sam Baier crushed seven home runs in the doubleheader, including four in the first game alone.

The NCAA does not track home runs hit by a player in a doubleheader, but Josh Hamilton (no relation to the former major leaguer) of St. Edward’s holds the Division II record for homers in a game with five in 2003. Nate Colbert and Stan Musial share the MLB record for home runs in a doubleheader with five.

Baier’s four homers in the early game broke the Augustana single-game record. Gusty winds blowing out might’ve aided Baier in his feat.

The shortstop hammered a two-run home run to get Augustana off to a 2-0 lead in the first inning of game one and never looked back.

The Vikings scored in all but three innings on the day while racking up 45 runs on 40 hits.

Augustana crushed 15 homers as a team Friday, including eight in the second game.

BSU batters reached base in five out of seven innings in the early game, but hit only 1-for-11 with runners on base.

Kenny Morris was saddled with the loss in game one after allowing seven runs (three earned) on five hits in three innings of work.

Three unearned runs helped Augustana take a 3-0 lead in the first inning of game two.

Baier’s seventh homer of the day was a sixth-inning grand slam that brought the slugger to seven RBIs for the game and 14 for the day. The senior hit 4-for-5 in each game.

Levi Arnold suffered the loss on the mound after surrendering nine runs (six earned) on 10 hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Isaiah Grancorvitz notched two of Bemidji State’s three hits for the game.

The losses dropped the Beavers to 2-15 overall and 1-11 in NSIC play, while the Vikings improved to 12-4 and 8-4 in league play.

The teams will meet again in a single game at noon on Saturday, April 3, to close out the series.

Augustana 21, Bemidji State 0

AUG 205 360 5 -- 21-16-0

BSU 000 000 0 -- 0-5-4

WP: Brown (7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K).

LP: Morris (3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 2 BB, 1 K).

Augustana 24, Bemidji State 0

AUG 340 817 1 -- 24-24-1

BSU 000 000 0 -- 0-3-3

WP: Jares (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 9 K).

LP: Arnold (3.1 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 2 BB, 1 K).