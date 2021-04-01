Cleveland’s reign atop the American League Central ended two years ago when the Twins swooped in and won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020. Cleveland’s reign as the Twins’ top challenger has seemingly ended, too.

After spending years selling off and rebuilding their farm system, the Chicago White Sox are now in their window of contention, and for the Twins to three-peat atop the AL Central, they must fend off a challenge from the White Sox.

The White Sox held on to first place for a good part of last season before falling off at the end of the 60-game season, allowing the Twins to come in and claim their second straight division title on the final day of the season. The two are widely considered the top two teams in the division, which should revive a classic, natural rivalry, one that was especially strong during the early 2000s.

Bettors favor the White Sox, as do many experts, but within the confines of their own clubhouse, the Twins are not focused on that. If they stay healthy and produce like they know they can, they think they’ll be just fine.

said of the White Sox on Wednesday. “I know they’ve probably made some additions. At the end of the day, we gotta control what we can control, and that’s winning ball games. I think they’re going to be very good. I think we’re going to be very good.”

Much of the Twins’ success in the division will be determined by their health. And within that, a lot of it will rest on the health of Donaldson and center fielder Byron Buxton. Both are immensely talented, game-changing players when healthy. Both have had injury issues in recent years that have kept them out of action for significant periods of time.

“You have this superstar-type talent that can take a really, really good team, a team that loses in the first round of the postseason, and if Donaldson’s right, if Buxton’s right, (Max) Kepler’s playing at an elite level all year, then that becomes a team that can win a World Series,” MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa said.

DeRosa is among those picking the White Sox to win the division, largely on the strength of their lineup — even with the recent injury to left fielder Eloy Jimenez — and the front of their pitching rotation led by Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel and Lance Lynn. But he believes the Twins will be right there with them, earning a wild-card playoff berth.

To repeat, the Twins will need to have success against the rest of their division, of course. They were 23-17 against their division last season, a division that likely is stronger this year.

Chicago’s additions include former Twins Lynn and Liam Hendriks. The Royals grabbed Carlos Santana in free agency and Andrew Benintendi in a trade, among other moves. The Tigers’ promising young pitchers, like 2018 first-overall draft pick Casey Mize, have a year more experience. Cleveland may have taken a step back, dealing Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco after trading Mike Clevinger last season, but still should have a strong staff led by Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber.

“No matter who we’re playing in the American League Central, every single team in the Central has played us tough. You have to show up and you have to play well no matter who you’re playing,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “… Truthfully, all five teams might be ready to go out there and win a lot of games this year. That’s really the way we’re going to prepare for this.”